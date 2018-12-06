

The flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday at Joint Base Andrews. (Alex Brandon/Reuters) (Pool/Reuters)

Opinion writer

Sens. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) and Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) expect to hear back from President Trump. “The recent disappearance of Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi suggests that he could be a victim of a gross violation of internationally recognized human rights . . . Therefore, we request that you make a determination on the imposition of sanctions pursuant to the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act with respect to any foreign person responsible for such a violation related to Mr. Khashoggi.”

If they can’t go back to determine if fraud was decisive, North Carolina needs a new election: “Unless new evidence somehow clears the clouds hanging over this election, the Board of Elections should toss out the 9th District results. Calling for a new election would be an enormously significant decision for the board. It should be done with the support of N.C. statutes and without a whiff of partisan politics.”

We cannot go back, but maybe we can improve going forward. “As bells tolled and choirs sang and an honor guard accompanied the coffin, the nation’s 41st president was remembered as a ‘kinder and gentler’ leader at a tumultuous moment whose fortitude steered the country through storms at home and abroad and whose essential decency set a standard for others to meet.”

I think we’ll go back again and again to this lovely passage by Jon Meacham. “Abraham Lincoln’s ‘better angels of our nature’ and George H.W. Bush’s ‘thousand points of light’ are companion verses in American’s national hymn, for Lincoln and Bush both called on us to choose the right over the convenient, to hope rather than to fear, and to heed not our worst impulses, but our best instincts.”

In Wisconsin (and Michigan), a reprehensible attempt to go back and override the people’s choice: “Wisconsin Republicans pushed through protests, internal disagreement and Democratic opposition Wednesday to pass far-reaching legislation that would shift power to the GOP-controlled Legislature and weaken the Democrat who defeated Republican Gov. Scott Walker last month. The vote, coming after an all-night debate, was the height of a lame-duck legislative session aimed at reducing the authority of the office Republicans will lose in January. Gov.-elect Tony Evers and Democratic Attorney General-elect Josh Kaul warned that resulting lawsuits would bring more gridlock when the new administration takes over.”

If we don’t do something soon, we’ll look back at this time as a horrible missed opportunity. “Global emissions of carbon dioxide have reached the highest levels on record, scientists projected Wednesday, in the latest evidence of the chasm between international goals for combating climate change and what countries are doing.”

Going back for another referendum sounds good about now. “The European Court of Justice (ECJ) is likely to rule that Britain may unilaterally suspend the exit process from the EU without consulting other members—or the ECJ itself. That undermines Prime Minister Theresa May’s argument that members of Parliament face a choice between the deal she had negotiated with Brussels or an economically disastrous no-deal exit. Soon, lawmakers will probably have a third option: to push back the March 29 deadline for Britain’s departure to allow time for more talks, or a second referendum.”