* Kaitlan Collins reports on the latest from the well-oiled machine:

John Kelly is expected to resign as White House chief of staff in the coming days, two sources familiar with the situation unfolding in the West Wing tell CNN. Seventeen months in, Kelly and President Donald Trump have reached a stalemate in their relationship and it is no longer seen as tenable by either party. Though Trump asked Kelly over the summer to stay on as chief of staff for two more years, the two have stopped speaking in recent days. Trump is actively discussing a replacement plan, though a person involved in the process said nothing is final right now and ultimately nothing is final until Trump announces it. Potential replacements include Nick Ayers, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, who is still seen as a leading contender.

You would have thought Kelly’s antipathy toward immigrants would have been enough to enable them to get along, but I guess not.

* Matthew Choi reports that the Very Stable Genius who hires Only the Best People is at it again:

President Donald Trump hurled insults Friday at former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, calling him "dumb as a rock" and "lazy as hell" after the former ExxonMobil chief executive publicly described his own frustration while serving in the administration. "Mike Pompeo is doing a great job, I am very proud of him. His predecessor, Rex Tillerson, didn't have the mental capacity needed. He was dumb as a rock and I couldn't get rid of him fast enough. He was lazy as hell. Now it is a whole new ballgame, great spirit at State!" Trump wrote on Twitter. The tweet came after Tillerson told CBS News's Bob Schieffer Thursday that he found Trump "pretty undisciplined" and said they did not share a "common value system." "When the president would say, 'Here's what I want to do, and here's how I want to do it,' and I'd have to say to him, 'Well, Mr. President, I understand what you want to do but you can't do it that way. It violates the law, it violates the treaty, you know,'" Tillerson said during comments at a fundraiser in Houston. “I didn’t know how to conduct my affairs with him any other way than in a very straightforward fashion. And I think he grew tired of me being the guy every day that told him, ‘You can’t do that, and let’s talk about what we can do.'"

It’s that kind of skilled management that we’ve been missing all this time we’ve been electing politicians and not businessmen to the presidency.

* John Harwood considers what will happen to Trump's reelection bid if the economy suffers a downturn.

* Sean Illing has an interesting interview with author Craig Unger about Trump’s long ties to the Russian mob.

* Isaac Stanley-Becker reports that Heather Nauert may have a little boning up on history to do before she takes office as UN ambassador.

* Rick Hasen gets at what really bodes badly for democracy in the North Carolina electoral fraud case: Republicans won’t be chastened in the least, and it won’t slow GOP efforts to suppress the vote in the slightest.

* Ariel Edwards-Levy reports that in the Trump era, Democrats are looking back with less antipathy toward previous Republican presidents.

* Michelle Goldberg explains why anti-Zionism is not the same as anti-Semitism.

* Abby Livingston reports on the rampant and blatant sexism women who work as political operatives are forced to endure.

* Jamil Smith argues that Elizabeth Warren's handling of her DNA test is in fact an important issue because of how it relates to the discrimination Native Americans continue to endure.

* John Stoehr considers those on the left who succumb to cults of personality.

* Daniel Schultz says that what American politics needs right now isn’t more civility and love, it’s more justice.

* And Will Carless and Aaron Sankin examine the affection white nationalists and neo-Nazis feel for Tucker Carlson, and try (without much success) to convince Carlson to consider what it might say about him.