One half of the Conway couple is not so popular in Trumpland. “George Conway blasts Trump’s claim that Cohen filing ‘totally clears the President.'”

Many Republicans are not so pleased with their Trump sycophancy these days. “A growing number of Republicans fear that a battery of new revelations in the far-reaching Russia investigation has dramatically heightened the legal and political danger to Donald Trump’s presidency — and threatens to consume the rest of the party as well.” What took them so long?

It’s not so hard to see that there was a problem in the North Carolina 9th Congressional District. “A variety of evidence is consistent with an absentee ballot-harvesting scheme in Bladen and Robeson Counties; that is, a coordinated effort to persuade voters to return their absentee ballots, possibly unsealed, to paid operatives who may have then changed or discarded them.”

Exonerated? Not so fast. “In short, the Department of Justice, speaking through the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, is alleging that the president of the United States coordinated and directed a surrogate to commit a campaign finance violation punishable with time in prison. While the filing does not specify that the president ‘knowingly and willfully’ violated the law, as is required by the statute, this is the first time that the government has alleged in its own voice that President Trump is personally involved in what it considers to be federal offenses.”

He was not so effective — but then, no one could be. “As a Marine officer, [John] Kelly thrived, repeatedly earning promotions and burnishing his reputation. In the Trump White House, however, Kelly finally encountered a job beyond even his abilities, and one that tarnished his good name as well. It was one battle too many for the old general.”

It’s not so easy to destroy the rule of law. “A divided U.S. appeals court late Friday refused to immediately allow the Trump administration to enforce a ban on asylum for any immigrants who illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border.”

It’s not so hard to foresee this is where we are heading. “If accusations that President Donald Trump directed his former lawyer Michael Cohen to make illegal hush payments to women who had alleged affairs with Trump prove to be true, Rep. Jerry Nadler said those actions would be impeachable offenses.”