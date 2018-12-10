

White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly at Marine Barracks in Washington on Nov. 15. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Media critic

The Trump White House is forcing reporters to review the fundamentals. For instance, as reporters on the White House beat go through their daily paces, they are asking themselves: What do I know? What did I find out today?

In a Recode podcast episode hosted by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, Axios national political reporter Jonathan Swan discussed how President Trump’s flighty temperament and the unreliability of White House sources lead to absurdly straitened presentations in his news stories. “I’m now hedging in a way that’s almost comical,” said Swan. "So, like, I recently broke the story that Trump had settled on Pat Cipollone for his White House counsel. And when I wrote that story … The fact I had was that Pat Cipollone had started filling out his paperwork. So my lead sentence wasn’t … ‘Donald Trump has decided …’ It was — I literally wrote, ‘Pat Cipollone has begun filling out his paperwork’ because I knew that was a fact.”

The headline: “Scoop: Pat Cipollone filling out paperwork to be White House Counsel.” The qualifier: “(As with any decision in Trumpworld, the president could reverse it or some other obstacle could emerge in the paperwork process. But as of today, it’s expected to be Cipollone.)”

Axios again hedged its language in a Dec. 7 article on the trouble ahead for Trump. Under the headline “Trump’s trio of traps ahead of 2020,” Swan and colleague Mike Allen addressed upcoming problems and staffing issues: “One sign of a new sense of urgency: West Wing officials widely believe that chief of staff John Kelly’s departure is imminent and that Nick Ayers, chief of staff to Vice President Pence, will replace him.”

That same day, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins went a bit further: “Kelly expected to resign soon, no longer on speaking terms with Trump,” read the headline on the story. It included this credit: “News of Kelly’s imminent departure was first reported by Axios.”

Other outlets found their own ways of contending with the flimsy-sources problem. The Post, for instance, published this lead: “President Trump on Friday accelerated a long-anticipated shake-up of his Cabinet in the wake of the midterm elections, naming new picks for attorney general and U.N. ambassador amid widespread speculation that embattled White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly could soon depart.” The report by Josh Dawey and John Wagner included this context: “One senior administration official said Friday that it’s clear Kelly will be leaving, though it’s not certain that the departure was imminent as CNN reported. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter.” Reuters cited CNN: “John Kelly is expected to resign as U.S. President Donald Trump’s chief of staff in the coming days, CNN reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.”

A New York Times piece by Charlie Savage and Maggie Haberman reported, “In another personnel move, John F. Kelly, the White House chief of staff, is expected to leave his post in the next few days, ending a tumultuous 16-month tenure still among the longest for a senior aide to Mr. Trump, two people with direct knowledge of the developments said Friday. Mr. Kelly and Mr. Trump have grown weary of each other. But Mr. Trump, according to several senior administration officials and people close to him, has so far been unable to bring himself to personally fire a retired four-star military general."

Vince Coglianese, editorial director of the Daily Caller, chimed in on Friday with his own reporting:

Knowledgable source tells me COS John Kelly has no intention of resigning in coming days, and that he merely took the day off today - which is why he wasn't spotted in the West Wing this morning. — Vince Coglianese (@TheDCVince) December 7, 2018

A Friday morning story in the Daily Caller presented a contrast with the mainstream reports: “White House chief of staff John Kelly has no intention of resigning in the coming days, despite media reports to the contrary, a knowledgeable source tells The Daily Caller.” The story cited the stories in the New York Times and CNN, deploying a non sequitur along the way: “The New York Times used similar but markedly different language.”

Coglianese updated things the next day:

Things have moved! Source close to Kelly tells us Trump & he talked yesterday, mutually agreed to part. Kelly intended to announce Monday. Source wouldn’t characterize as resignation nor firing. https://t.co/gyyPGdYmWL https://t.co/PZxsRaRiVH — Vince Coglianese (@TheDCVince) December 8, 2018

The main problem here: There’s no such thing as a “knowledgeable source” in the White House. As Swan suggested on the Recode podcast: “The first thing I do, just as a general principle, is if I’m told something by a senior administration official, I assume it’s false until proven otherwise."

Another consideration: What might be true at one moment can become false the next. “He likes to embarrass reporters … he likes to create situations where he can say you got it wrong,” said Haberman in the Recode podcast. Or: He likes to be a coward. As we’ve seen with James B. Comey, Jeff Sessions and others, Trump often avoids speaking directly to those whose services he no longer wishes to retain — creating a situation in which he and his close aides know far more about an appointee’s future than the appointee does. In such an environment, conflicting accounts emerge.

On Saturday, however, Trump confirmed the thrust of mainstream-media reporting on his chief of staff: “John Kelly will be leaving at the end of the year,” said the president. The leading candidate for Kelly’s replacement, Nick Ayers, chief of staff to Vice President Pence, was cited widely as the leading candidate to replace Kelly. He announced on Sunday that he wouldn’t do so.