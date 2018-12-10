UP: Michael Cohen
DOWN: Paul Manafort
UP: Robert S. Mueller III
DOWN: White House aides and President Trump’s lawyers who conspired with Manafort up through 2018
UP: Grounds for impeachment
DOWN: Likelihood Senate Republicans would remove Trump
UP: Evidence of collusion
DOWN: “Witch hunt”
UP: John F. Kelly’s departure
DOWN: “Hiring the best people”
UP: Rex Tillerson telling us Trump doesn’t read
DOWN: Trump defending himself by saying he hired someone “dumb as a rock”
UP: Senate’s ire at Saudi Arabia
DOWN: Reputation of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
UP: Reasons you shouldn’t hire unqualified relatives for high government posts
DOWN: Trump associates who lied to Congress and/or the special counsel
UP: Number of Trump’s angry tweets
DOWN: Effectiveness of Trump’s angry tweets
UP: Number of Democrats interested in running for president
DOWN: Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vt.) allies attacking any Democrat who is centrist enough to win the general election
