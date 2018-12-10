

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort in Washington on June 15. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Opinion writer

UP: Michael Cohen

DOWN: Paul Manafort

UP: Robert S. Mueller III

DOWN: White House aides and President Trump’s lawyers who conspired with Manafort up through 2018

UP: Grounds for impeachment

DOWN: Likelihood Senate Republicans would remove Trump

UP: Evidence of collusion

DOWN: “Witch hunt”

UP: John F. Kelly’s departure

DOWN: “Hiring the best people”

UP: Rex Tillerson telling us Trump doesn’t read

DOWN: Trump defending himself by saying he hired someone “dumb as a rock”

UP: Senate’s ire at Saudi Arabia

DOWN: Reputation of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

UP: Reasons you shouldn’t hire unqualified relatives for high government posts

DOWN: Trump associates who lied to Congress and/or the special counsel

UP: Number of Trump’s angry tweets

DOWN: Effectiveness of Trump’s angry tweets

UP: Number of Democrats interested in running for president

DOWN: Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vt.) allies attacking any Democrat who is centrist enough to win the general election

