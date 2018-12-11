

President Trump, speaking in Kansas City, Mo., on Friday. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Opinion writer

They will never run out of claims against this president. “Democrats defeated Republican incumbents in four states last month, giving the party a 27-23 edge among states’ top law-enforcement officials, a shift that will beef up its legal fights against the president.”

When you are out willfully repeating the same lies, you are in a new class of Pinocchio-counting. “The president keeps going long after the facts are clear, in what appears to be a deliberate effort to replace the truth with his own, far more favorable, version of it. . . . . To accurately reflect this phenomenon, The Washington Post Fact Checker is introducing a new category — the Bottomless Pinocchio. That dubious distinction will be awarded to politicians who repeat a false claim so many times that they are, in effect, engaging in campaigns of disinformation.”

Out in the heartland Trump hasn’t delivered. ”Friday’s jobs report provided further confirmation that the promise to Make America Great Again has yet to reach America’s factories. Yes, the number of manufacturing jobs has increased as the overall economic expansion rolls on. But no, the share of factory jobs as a percent of overall employment has not risen materially since Mr. Trump took office."

When the executive branch tells Trump he is out of bounds, maybe he should listen. “The Government Accountability Office on Monday issued a legal opinion that limits when the President can put a hold on federal spending. Under the 1974 Impoundment Control Act (ICA), the president can ask Congress to rescind appropriated funds, which essentially cancels a previously-approved appropriation.”

She is out of her depth and should politely decline. “[Heather] Nauert is stepping up to be U.S. ambassador to the U.N. at a potentially decisive period in the organization’s history. It’s a remarkable promotion for someone with only a few years of experience in the State Department — it may also turn out to be an explosive assignment.

Prime Minister Theresa May is out of options. “The Brexit process was thrown into disarray Monday as Prime Minister Theresa May pulled the plug on a crucial parliamentary vote on her deal for the country to leave the European Union. May admitted the decision to delay the vote was made after it became clear she would lose it “by a significant margin” and she will now go back to EU leaders to seek further reassurances.” Sounds like it is time for a new referendum.

A recession is no longer out of the realm of possibility. “When a trade war broke out between the world’s two largest economies in June, investors barely blinked. After the Federal Reserve raised interest rates — often a reason for investors to sell stocks — the markets kept climbing. As some of the world’s largest economies began to slow down, American markets largely shrugged it off. Not anymore.”