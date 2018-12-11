

Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 6. (Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE/REX) (Erik S Lesser/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Opinion writer

An impressive array of 44 former senators write for The Post: “Regardless of party affiliation, ideological leanings or geography, as former members of this great body, we urge current and future senators to be steadfast and zealous guardians of our democracy by ensuring that partisanship or self-interest not replace national interest.”

As an aside, I would note that the group included only a handful Republicans. Sadly, appeals to be “steadfast and zealous guardians of our democracy” now are controversial for Republicans, I suppose.

At any rate, what would being “steadfast and zealous guardians of our democracy” look like in practice?

First, it would mean passing legislation to protect the special counsel. As Robert S. Mueller III draws more blood, Trump becomes more unglued and more likely to act out in ways even his closest advisers oppose. It is not hard in the least to imagine him firing Mueller, say, if Donald Trump Jr. or Jared Kushner were indicted.

Second, it would mean exercising due diligence with William P. Barr in his confirmation hearings for attorney general. As I have noted, having him renounce smears on the Justice Department, affirm that a president has no pass to obstruct justice, and exonerate Mueller of any conflicts would be significant contributions to the rule of law and give him enormous credibility with career attorneys at the Justice Department.

Third, aside from the Intelligence and Foreign Relations committees (wherein Republicans act like defense attorneys for the administration), Republican-controlled committees have been less than vigorous in exercising oversight. I’m not even talking about scandals. Where are hearings on the child-separation fiasco, Hurricane Maria and the negative consequences of tariffs? It is not merely the substantive issues that are important; what is essential is to reestablish the Congress as an equal branch of government that will check the executive when needed. If Trump cannot count on a compliant Senate, he may be less inclined to undertake risky measures.

Fourth, together with Democratic colleagues it is long past the time when Republicans should be defending the FBI and special counsel against Trump’s insults, smears and out-and-out lies. Perhaps this can take place in the course of confirmation hearings for Barr. Alternatively, a sense-of-the-Senate resolution can be a powerful statement that the Senate has full confidence in Mueller, that there are no disqualifying conflicts and that the indictments, over 30 of them, demonstrate the utility of the investigation. Furthermore, it’s time for adults in the GOP to repudiate the notion that Hillary Clinton must be reinvestigated when the Justice Department has no basis for pursuing her.

The behavior of Senate Republicans -- yelling, spinning conspiracy theories, insulting female victims of sexual crimes -- has been a low point in the history of the body. One would hope there is no place to go but up. Nevertheless, if for no other reason than to convince Trump he has no automatic backstop in the Senate, it is essential that, when appropriate, Republicans speak up. If they speak up, the next thing they might do is write legislation designed to preserve the independence of the Justice Department, for example. And pretty soon, they might actually pass legislation or refuse to confirm an unqualified nominee or two. Before you know it, the Senate might start recovering its reputation for maturity and responsible governance.

Read more:

We are former senators. The Senate has long stood in defense of democracy — and must again.

Jennifer Rubin: Senate Republicans are responsible for the most unethical and incompetent administration ever

The Post’s View: William Barr believes in Justice Department independence. He might have to fight for it.

Jennifer Rubin: What the Senate must ask William Barr

Michael Gerson: Trump is a political vampire