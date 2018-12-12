

Chad Griffin, president of the Human Rights Campaign, poses for photographers at the HRC's National Dinner in Washington. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Opinion writer

Sam Stein writes an intriguing account of the No Labels group, a organization that raises lots of money to promote bipartisanship and has become more active in political races. (Nothing wrong with the latter, provided one follows the law, but dubbing President Trump as a “problem-solver” as No Labels once did is grounds enough to question its leadership.) What struck me in reading the richly detailed report is not No Labels is so drearily representative of the flock of groups that seek money and achieve, well not anything concrete.

You know the groups to which I refer. They keep scorecards, send hysterical emails after or before key votes, host symposia, hold many meetings with themselves, have yet more meetings with other groups that have many meetings and raise tons and tons of cash from big donors anxious to do good and/or to have a voice inside the Beltway. Here’s some free advice for those big donors: If those things are all a group you’re donating to does, you are wasting your money. Your money is going to support a high-level consultant or two, a bunch of young, poorly paid or unpaid interns and a fundraising operation. They talk among themselves or to other like-minded individuals. They may invite a few big-name speakers to their events. But if they disappeared tomorrow nothing would be different.

What should a D.C.-based advocacy group look like? Here are a few indices that tell you if the group is relevant and worthwhile (we exclude political parties, super PACs and other setups that directly support candidates):

Does it support or itself bring meaningful litigation to defend its principles (e.g. environmentalism, the rule of law, school reform)?

Does it take a prominent role in raising issues, keeping debate going in the media, enlisting lawmakers or the administration in the conversation and formulating concrete proposals?

Does it provide research, experts or useful information to policymakers and/or the media to promote its mission? (Alternatively, it may act as a foundation to fund other research entities.)

Does it promote democracy either by registering and turning out voters, advocating for voting reforms and/or seeking to expose corruption?

Does it connect people who might not otherwise collaborate on important issues (e.g. enlisting business and human rights groups on issues like immigration)?

Does it highlight a cause or issue that is grossly underrepresented in political discussion or debate? (Consider what MADD it first created an organization to combat drunk fighting.)

Does it do something that other groups are not, something unique that justifies its existence? (One sometimes wonders if groups multiply so they can have more groups show up at and sponsor symposia.

Does this group have a single, specific achievement it can point to?

Ideally a group asking for millions and millions of dollars would do more than one of these. Under this rubic, groups like Human Rights Campaign on the left and the Federalist Society on the right would rank high. Unfortunately, the vast majority don’t have much to show for their work -- other than staying in operation to raise more money.