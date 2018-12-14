Editorial cartoonist

The beginning is a good place to begin, and now we learn that here, too, Trumpworld finances are suspect, to say the least. In case you were in a state of zombie-like shock and dismay, as all sane Americans were, and didn’t notice, there was something funny about the finances of President Trump’s inauguration events. More than $100 million was raised for this dismal celebration. Think about that figure for a minute. The last time your threw a big party, what was your budget? Probably not one penny more than $1 million. As it happens, presidential inaugural events had gotten scandalously expensive already. But not THAT expensive. “They had a third of the staff and a quarter of the events and they raise at least twice as much as we did,” said Greg Jenkins, who led former president George W. Bush’s second inaugural committee. “So there’s the obvious question: Where did it go? I don’t know.”

Maybe we should find out.

Of course, this pattern didn’t begin at Trump’s inauguration. It was there all along. When did it actually begin? Maybe at his father’s knee, as wise old Fred Trump counseled the lad to be a “king,” and oh, yeah, also a “killer.” Just the values that our Founders dreamed of for their new nation after fighting a revolution to throw off the unjust depredations of royalty.

The inaugural-dollar-confetti parties were only the beginning of this newest chapter of the Trump lifetime tale of squalor. It would have made an entertaining “Biography of a Charlatan” in the large category of colorful American hucksters, had the story not veered off course, crashed through the Jersey barriers and straight into the center of American government. It is becoming clearer than the “crystal-clear water” (as Trump keeps characterizing his environmental policies) that this inaugural shamefest was no aberration. It was, as far as Trump was concerned, a validation. A giant flashing green-as-money arrow to cashing in after crashing in, to be validated and applauded by the already debased Republican Party toadies and influence seekers.

The only people who didn’t get paid were the cleanup committee, which is the rest of us.

