Trump tweets that he never directed Michael Cohen to break the law.
Read more from Ann Telnaes:
Trump is trying to change the news of the day
Trump thinks people who are loyal to him have guts
Trump tweets that he never directed Michael Cohen to break the law.
Read more from Ann Telnaes:
Trump is trying to change the news of the day
Trump thinks people who are loyal to him have guts
We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.