President Trump’s inaugural committee’s finances are under investigation by federal prosecutors.
Read more from Ann Telnaes:
Trump thinks Michael Cohen should take all the bullets
President Trump’s inaugural committee’s finances are under investigation by federal prosecutors.
Read more from Ann Telnaes:
Trump thinks Michael Cohen should take all the bullets
We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.