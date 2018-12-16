

Stephen Hayes, the editor in chief of the Weekly Standard, in 2017. (T.J. Kirkpatrick for The Washington Post)

Opinion writer

On Friday, the best written, most independent and liveliest conservative U.S. news magazine was closed by its owner, Clarity Media Group. The ending was abrupt, ungracious and unnecessary. Writers were told to leave by 5 p.m. that day. The employees will receive severance only upon signing a non-disparagement agreement. Though editor in chief Stephen Hayes had been searching for a buyer, Clarity chose to shut it down instead — keeping its valuable subscriber list for another holding, the far more Trump-compliant Washington Examiner.

From February 2007 through January 2011, it was my privilege to write more than 20 pieces for the Weekly Standard — including my first published piece. That first story recounted the metamorphosis of Mitt Romney from moderate governor to conservative presidential candidate. (That one held up over time, I have to say.)

At the Weekly Standard, my writing experience was invariably positive — and fun. Some of the best editors I’ve had the pleasure to work with — Matt Continetti, Robert Messenger, Richard Starr and Claudia Anderson — made my contributions sharper (not to mention, shorter), and my writing stronger. Its editors loved writers and treated them with kindness and respect.

It’s difficult to separate my personal feelings and affections for those who worked there from the sadness I feel as my worst fears about the conservative movement have been realized. Too many on the right in the era of Trump are uninterested in either criticism of their own side or in reality-based reporting. They are even less interested in conservative ideas and reform, which have always been central to the Weekly Standard’s mission.

The Weekly Standard’s editors and writers refused to prostitute themselves to the Trumpists. In doing so, they stood as a continuing rebuke to those who jettisoned integrity for access and traded ideals for fame. Conservatives in the Trump era had a choice between sycophancy and honor; too few chose, as the Standard did, the honorable path.

I hope that some benefactor scoops up the writers and editors from the Weekly Standard, gives a new publication an apt name (The New Standard?), and continues to publish the same lively material it has provided since the Clinton administration. More than ever, those on the right (and left) need to hear from principled conservatives who refuse to adopt positions simply because President Trump holds them (however fleetingly), and who decline to throw overboard the essential elements of modern conservatism (free markets, federalism, humility in governance, gradualism in legislation, support for civil society, personal decency and U.S. values-based leadership in the world).

It remains to be seen whether conservatism as we have known it survives or whether, as founding editor Bill Kristol wrote in February, “the founders of American conservatism” dedicate themselves to “build other pillars that will uphold the temple of American liberty in the 21st century." What is certain, however, is that men and women of ideas, discernment and decency remain engaged in the country’s ongoing political debate.

To the Weekly Standard’s writers and editors, past and present, I can say: Well done. I look forward to reading all of your work, wherever and whenever it may appear.