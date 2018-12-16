

President Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Who said it?

1. “We have suggested so many things; comprehensive immigration reform that passed the Senate would have brought down the debt by 158 billion and there was significant funding in there for border security.”

2. “We should not let a temper tantrum, threats, push us in a direction of doing something … wrong.”

3. “No, he didn’t … I don’t believe so, but again, if Roger Stone gave anybody heads up about WikiLeaks leaks, that’s not a crime.”

4. “The Southern District of New York said these payments were illegal campaign contributions, and the prosecutors say they were done at the direction of and in coordination with President Trump, and now Michael Cohen is going to jail as a result of that and other crimes. Don’t we have the whole picture there?”

5. "Anyone that suggests that this is all wrapping up, that’s just not true.”

