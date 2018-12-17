Opinion writer

* Rachel Weiner, Carol Leonnig, and Matt Zapotosky report on a new indictment involving Michael Flynn:

A former business partner of Michael T. Flynn has been charged with conspiracy and acting as an agent of a foreign government for his efforts to have Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen extradited from the United States. Bijan Kian made his first appearance in Alexandria federal court Monday morning. According to the indictment, Kian, who ran a lobbying firm with Flynn, conspired with a Turkish businessman to illegally influence government officials and public opinion in the United States against Gulen. The indictment demonstrates the extent to which Flynn was secretly working to advance the interests of his Turkish clients while publicly serving as a key surrogate to Donald Trump and auditioning for a role in his administration. According to the newly unsealed court document, Flynn was texting and emailing frequently about how to advance the Turkish agenda throughout the final weeks of the presidential campaign.

This is a reminder that Flynn was sketchy in ways that go far beyond lying to the FBI.

* Josh Kovensky reports that the Trump administration is getting panicky about the Maryland/DC emoluments lawsuit:

President Trump’s Justice Department is scrambling to stop two state attorneys general from procuring evidence about whether the President is violating the Constitution’s emoluments clause by filing an emergency appeal in the Fourth Circuit court. Warning that attorneys general from Maryland and DC have sent 38 subpoenas to third parties, Justice Department attorneys argue that the court needs to halt the lawsuit at the district court level before documents from those subpoenas are returned by a January 3 deadline. Trump lost a motion to dismiss the suit at the district court level in the case, and he filed the appeal as a petition for writ of mandamus, essentially asking the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals to override the lower court and halt the case immediately before throwing it out entirely. DOJ attorneys argue that the state attorneys general have a “fundamentally flawed” view of the Constitution and that the lower court judge, District Judge Peter Messitte, committed a “manifest abuse of discretion” in failing to allow an appeal of his decision denying a motion to dismiss.

My favorite part is how they said Trump “is likely to suffer irreparable injury in the interim from the intrusive discovery into his personal finances.” I wonder why that might be?

* Darren Samuelsohn and Kyle Cheney report on how Nancy Pelosi is trying to keep impeachment talk in check while still protecting Robert Mueller's investigation.

* David Drucker reports that a well respected GOP pollster has conducted an election post-mortem that concludes that Republicans were badly hurt by Trump’s closing focus on immigration.

* Holly Otterbein reports that Republicans got wiped out so badly in Pennsylvania this year that it has Republicans worrying about Trump's chances to take the state in 2020.

* John Bresnahan, Heather Caygle, and Laura Barrón-López report that Democrats are planning to quickly move legislation on guns once they take over the House.

* The Center for American Progress issues a detailed report on Trump’s financial dealings with Russia and puts them in historical context to show why they represent such a threat to U.S. democracy.

* Frank Wilkinson has a fascinating look at how corporations play to younger, diverse, cosmopolitan America while relying on the GOP for regressive policies protecting their products, and suggests how progressives can fight this double game.

* Sam Stein and Lachlan Markay report that Trump-supporting “Democrat” and cartoon villain Mark Penn was once hired for polling work by Trump, which he has never revealed.

* Timothy O’Brien digs into how the investigations into Trump’s misdeeds are reaching every corner of his enterprises.

* Margaret Sullivan issues a compelling call for the media need to stop giving megaphones to liars like Kellyanne Conway.

* Franklin Foer talks to Cory Booker about whether he can become president running a campaign based on love.

* Kurt Bardella explains what it was like to leave the Republican Party and become a Democrat.

* At the American Prospect, I looked at how for so many people, working for Donald Trump was the biggest mistake of their lives.

* And Emily Schwing, Aaron Sankin, and Michael Corey report on how the Jesuits dumped sexually abusive priests on Native communities in the Northwest and Alaska, then gave them a retirement on a college campus.