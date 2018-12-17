

President Trump and Vice President Pence meet with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Judge Reed O’Connor’s ruling striking down all of Obamacare gets a major thumbs down. “Both conservative and liberal legal experts denounced O’Connor’s decision as departing wildly from well-established legal principles.”

President Trump’s support is practically down to just paid staff and blood relatives. " Who would want to come to work for a president at this moment, knowing that could result in sizable legal fees as a side benefit? For Trump, a group of people he once counted as among his most trusted advisers has been turned into a weapon in the hands of prosecutors."

Instead of recognizing demographic change they have gone down the road of race-baiting and voter suppression. “Demography can take a long time to change—longer than in progressives’ dreams—but it isn’t on the Republicans’ side. They could have tried to expand; instead, they’ve hardened and walled themselves off. This is why, while voter fraud knows no party, only the Republican Party wildly overstates the risk so that it can pass laws (including right now in Wisconsin, with a bill that reduces early voting) to limit the franchise in ways that have a disparate partisan impact.”

Speaker-to-be Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has her strategy down pat. “For the first time in his political career, Donald Trump has met his match: someone who will stand up to him, call out his lies in real time, and hand him the rope to mansplain himself into a hole he can’t dig himself out of. Yes, it’s Speaker-to-be Nancy Pelosi, who womansplained a thing or two to him at their first meeting since the election.”

Democrats shouldn’t pare down their presidential field too soon. A long-ish campaign has its benefits. “While a long primary process is exhausting to everyone involved, it allows for candidates to rise and fall. And the prism through which we should judge each candidate in the 2020 presidential race is how they exhibit these core human qualities: honesty, empathy, curiosity, tenacity and courage.”

The sexual harassment bill may go down as the only unalloyed positive accomplishment of this Congress. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn): “This is a bill that finally says to America, we got rules in place that don’t protect politicians, that protect victims, and it’s time to clean up this mess.”

It’s all downhill from here. “Even by Trump’s standards, this is likely to be a rocky stretch for the president and his party. The GOP will have to adjust to life in the minority in the House. The White House will have to adjust to the reality that no legislation will advance without the support of the new Democratic majority.”