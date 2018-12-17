

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke on Capitol Hill. (Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE)

Opinion writer

UP: Mick Mulvaney

DOWN: Pretending lots of people want to work for you

UP: Number of investigations into President Trump and his organizations

DOWN: “Witch hunt”

UP: Forcing out Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke

DOWN: Anyone who joins the administration at this point

UP: Some progress on international climate change diplomacy

DOWN: Having the only Western leader who is a climate change denier

UP: House Democrats' subpoena power

DOWN: Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen

UP: Republicans' anxiety that the courts might really strike down Obamacare (thereby leaving Republicans responsible)

DOWN: Trump celebrating a decision striking down Obamacare

UP: Worry the U.S. economic expansion is ending

DOWN: Direction of international economic growth

UP: The reputation of alumni of the Weekly Standard

DOWN: Clarity Media (firing the Weekly Standard staff two weeks before Christmas)

UP: Need for a Republican primary challenger to Trump

DOWN: Evidence of someone willing to be the primary challenger

UP: Senate votes on Yemen and Saudi Arabia

DOWN: Credibility of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

