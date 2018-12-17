UP: Mick Mulvaney
DOWN: Pretending lots of people want to work for you
UP: Number of investigations into President Trump and his organizations
DOWN: “Witch hunt”
UP: Forcing out Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke
DOWN: Anyone who joins the administration at this point
UP: Some progress on international climate change diplomacy
DOWN: Having the only Western leader who is a climate change denier
UP: House Democrats' subpoena power
DOWN: Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen
UP: Republicans' anxiety that the courts might really strike down Obamacare (thereby leaving Republicans responsible)
DOWN: Trump celebrating a decision striking down Obamacare
UP: Worry the U.S. economic expansion is ending
DOWN: Direction of international economic growth
UP: The reputation of alumni of the Weekly Standard
DOWN: Clarity Media (firing the Weekly Standard staff two weeks before Christmas)
UP: Need for a Republican primary challenger to Trump
DOWN: Evidence of someone willing to be the primary challenger
UP: Senate votes on Yemen and Saudi Arabia
DOWN: Credibility of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
