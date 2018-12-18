

Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Tex.). (Eric Gay/AP)

Forget about grabbing a beer with Beto O’Rourke. A home-cooked chicken dinner is so much more intimate. And pay no attention to the other 257,000 guests.

Every Democratic politician worth a 2020 mention — and who does that leave out? — seems to be inviting Americans into his or her kitchen this holiday season. Kamala Harris boasted about her corn bread pudding on Facebook and broadcast her sizable turkey and colorful carrots on Twitter this Thanksgiving. Last weekend, Sherrod Brown gave voters a glimpse of where the culinary magic happens, though he didn’t make any — he just sat at a table. (To be fair, there was a gingerbread house behind him.) Though she’s not old enough to be president, according to the Constitution, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez showed off her pressure-cooking skills live on Instagram last month.

The kitchen-to-smartphone trend makes a lot of sense, and it isn’t only for politicians. A curried chickpea stew created by Allison Roman for the New York Times turned into a nationwide sensation dubbed merely “The Stew” this season, just as her salted chocolate-chunk shortbread cookies turned into “The Cookies” almost a year earlier. The sense of personal accomplishment that comes from preparing food well, combined with the ability to share that food far and wide, is a recipe for virality. You see someone else make The Stew and suddenly you yearn to make it yourself, and to show the world that you did it.

There’s a reason, though, that cooking “with” voters through a live stream has been especially appealing to candidates. Cooking in the social media age is at once intensely individual and intensely communal.

There’s the coziness of setting up in one’s own space, shaping a dough with one’s own hands, seasoning a soup according to one’s own definition of a dash of salt. And then there’s the confirmation that comes from seeing that other people like (and “like”) what you’ve done, and that they’re doing it, too. Politicians get the chance, by letting civilians watch them haphazardly hack at an onion or carefully garnish a serving of coq au vin with a sprig of parsley, to express that they’re very much themselves, but that they’re also just like you.

Kitchen-streaming offers an opportunity to send voters a more specific message than a run-of-the-mill reassurance that “I may be a politician, but I am also a real person.” The streamer can choose what she cooks and how she cooks it, all tailored to the image she wants to present.

Tech bros living in Silicon Valley love baking sourdough because it’s essentially an engineering problem: What was the hydration of the starter? The hydration of the dough? What’s the optimum ratio of spelt flour to white to get that nutty taste without sacrificing the gluten development so crucial to a good oven rise? Perhaps the most revealing part of Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s extremely revealing profile of Gwyneth Paltrow comes when Paltrow has the writer over for dinner: steamed clams and grilled bread, impossibly simple and still impossibly elegant, somehow effortless and effortful at the same time.

Of course, Ocasio-Cortez made mac-n-cheese in an Instant Pot.

There’s no denying that this phenomenon, the fireside chat of the late 20-teens, is an illusion. Politicians succeed in seeming more like people than personas, and the rest of us trick ourselves into thinking we’re actually connecting with our representatives from afar, even though they’re mostly just performing — same as they ever were.

Still, it’s hard to hate. As manufactured as digital-age intimacy via kitchen may be, it’s still intimate. The played-out trope of the politician’s photo op in a middle-American diner, sleeves of his dress shirt rolled uncomfortably up to eat a greasy burger, ends up emphasizing the distance between him and the community he’s wooing more than it does their similarities. At least, in his kitchen, he actually is at home.

If politics is going to invade every aspect of our lives as it has over the past two years, it might as well do it nicely — with the bubbling of a sauce set to simmer, steam rising up from a hot oven and even a surprised face at a pop of grease. And as far as these congresspeople turned cooks are concerned, the proof of the pudding won’t be in the eating, or even in the viewing, but in the voting.

