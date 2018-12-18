Editorial cartoonist

It is well known now that the Senate of the United States wildly overrepresents Republican voters. It is also known that gerrymandering, population clustering and some voter suppression thrown in have resulted in Republican voters being overrepresented in the House of Representatives. And we have just seen how the electoral college overrepresented Republican voters in selecting the president.

This justifiably grinds on the mood of everybody else. It’s bad enough to be completely shut out of all elected branches of government. It is simply maddening to be shut out of all elected branches of government by THIS particular political party. The current incarnation of the GOP now has its DNA infested top to bottom with lies, corruption and President Trump, not to be redundant.

But aren’t political systems self-correcting? Sometimes, if the structural impediments aren’t too extreme. But there is nothing to be done about Senate misrepresentation, and meanwhile, the GOP has used its temporary power advantage to try to skew the remaining judiciary branch into yet another semi-permanent distortion of our system. And for good measure it has actively and passively engaged in all manner of undermining of institutional and legal checks on its power.

But even if government can self-correct over time, one thing can’t.

The damage being done to Earth’s climate is very likely to be permanent on a scale not of decades, but of eons. And yes, it is only the Republican Party that is masterminding and driving this sabotage. The rest of the United States accepts climate science and supports solutions.

So here we are on the lip of unending heat-driven, instability-driven, storm-driven chaos, and throw in a looming sixth mass extinction of species, and you have a level of damage unprecedented in human history, all the way back to before we upgraded ourselves to “sapiens.” Yet here are Mitch McConnell and Trump, seeming nearly gleeful in their overruling of popular will in the pursuit of their planet-destroying policies.

They have used the crazy imbalance of power to almost literally make this a choice of them or us and our descendants. We got a start on redress in 2018. The task for 2020 is not only clear, but essential.

See more cartoons and blog posts by Tom Toles:

