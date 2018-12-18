

Then-national security adviser Michael Flynn speaks at the White House on Feb. 1, 2017. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

By court order, former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s “302” — notes of his FBI interview in which he lied about his contacts — was released Monday. Rather than show that he was tricked into incriminating himself or didn’t realize the gravity of the interview, the notes show that FBI agents offered him every opportunity to come clean, even reminding him of a possible contact with Russians regarding the United Nations. The interview record “shows Flynn’s lies were direct and knowing,” says former federal prosecutor Harry Litman. “There was nothing sneaky or circuitous about the agents' questioning. They served it up to him directly, and he responded with direct lies.”

The New York Times reports:

Mr. Flynn claimed that he did not remember ever asking [Russian ambassador Sergei] Kislyak that Russia restrain its response, the agents wrote in the document, known as a 302. He told them that he did not even know about the Obama administration’s decision to expel dozens of Russian diplomats and to seize two Russian-owned properties in the United States because at the time the sanctions were imposed, he was on vacation in the Dominican Republic, without access to television or to his government-issued BlackBerry phone. Mr. Flynn also has acknowledged lying to the agents about his conversations with Mr. Kislyak involving Russia’s impending vote in the United Nations on an Egyptian-sponsored resolution to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank. He has admitted that he asked that Russia either delay or oppose the resolution. But in their account of their interview, the agents stated that Mr. Flynn said he had merely inquired about Russia’s views on the resolution. Asked whether he had advocated that Russia take any particular position, “FLYNN answered, ‘No,’” the agents wrote. Instead, he “stated the conversations were along the lines of where do you stand, and what’s your position,” they said.



No reasonable person, let alone a retired general, could have failed to appreciate his obligation to tell the truth. Trump apologists claiming Flynn was treated unfairly once more are embarrassed when facts are put forward.

“It’s remarkable how someone of his experience can so obviously lie to two FBI agents sitting in front of him,” says former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi. “He had to be reminded and prompted to recall specific discussions with Kislyak. This should have been a clue that the FBI knew precisely what transpired between the Ambassador and him, yet, Flynn pressed on with his ‘Not really, don’t remember’ approach.” Figliuzzi continues, “He took the same approach when asked whether he made calls to the Russians to tell them what to do on the pending U.N. vote on Israeli settlements. In the same breath Flynn says all his calls to various countries on this topic was merely a drill to see how fast he could get people on the phone, and then says he was trying to learn ‘where they stood.’” Figliuzzi finds this all “a bizarre combination of hubris and dishonesty.”

Moreover, in a new indictment, two of Flynn’s business partners were indicted in an illegal lobbying operation. The Post reports:

Throughout the fall of 2016, while Flynn served publicly as a key surrogate and foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, prosecutors say he and business partner Bijan Kian took hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Turkish government to push for the extradition from the United States of dissident cleric Fethullah Gulen. Their efforts, prosecutors said, were directed by Kamil Ekim Alptekin, a Turkish businessman with close ties to the country’s leadership

The indictment describes the subterfuge to conceal the deal, for which Flynn’s firm was paid more than $500,000. (The contract for services, "drawn up in September 2016, required Flynn’s company, Flynn Intel Group, to ‘deliver findings and results including but not limited to making criminal referrals’ against Gulen. That same month, according to the indictment, Flynn, Kian and Alptekin met with high-level Turkish officials in New York to discuss the campaign. Over the next two months Flynn’s firm lobbied a member of Congress, a congressional staffer and a state government official, according to the indictment.”)

Flynn is no babe in the woods here. Somehow he decided he could secretly represent a foreign government while advising a presidential nominee and getting classified briefings — and even after he was named national security adviser. Along with all of this, he decided to lie about when confronted with evidence.

It is hard to comprehend what turned Flynn from a general to a hyper-partisan to a liar and undisclosed foreign agent. Was it the money? Did he feel his years of service somehow entitled him to break laws that others had to abide by?

Even more curious is how in the world the Trump team would have given him the national security adviser spot after being told he was under investigation and then kept him on in the position for more than two weeks after then-acting attorney general Sally Q. Yates informed the White House that Flynn had lied to FBI agents and had become a security risk.

One can logically infer that he knew a lot about Donald Trump’s conduct during and after the presidential campaign — enough to compel Trump to ask then-FBI Director James B. Comey to go easy on him. Flynn’s extensive knowledge of Trump’s doings would also explain why Flynn wasn’t indicted along with Kian and why Flynn received a sentencing recommendation for no jail time. He must know an awful lot and have been really, really helpful to prosecutors.

