

CBS chief executive Leslie Moonves in 2013. (Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Opinion writer

If there is one tiny kernel of relief in the infuriating news cyclone that has been 2018, it is the report that CBS doesn’t intend to pay disgraced and disgraceful former chairman and chief executive of CBS Leslie Moonves $120 million in severance. Of course, that relief is mitigated by the fact that Moonves is being denied his severance not for alleged sexual misconduct and retaliation but for refusing to cooperate with an investigation into those allegations.

One of the more infuriating aspects of the #MeToo era has been the sight of famous men who are accused of repulsive things getting handed vast sums of money on their way out the door of the institutions where they used their powerful posts to harass and manipulate their victims. Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly got in the neighborhood of $25 million after being fired for sexual harassment. The network’s head, Roger Ailes, got $40 million and a deal consulting at his old network. Google approved a $90 million exit package for Android co-founder Andy Rubin and Google investments in his new company, despite a misconduct claim against him. Here’s a thought: Maybe women should start demanding contracts that guarantee equally big payouts if they’re harassed or mistreated, instead. That might give companies an incentive to prevent and stop harassment.

Some high-profile harassment victims have been able to leverage substantial settlements from their employers. Fox News ended up shouldering the cost of a $20 million payout to Gretchen Carlson, one of Ailes’s targets. But victims still have to fight to get that money, incurring costs upfront in the form of lawyers' fees. It’s a perverse incentive structure, one that gives companies millions of reasons not to deal aggressively with male stars who abuse their power and harass and demean their co-workers.

Some companies have begun to write employment contracts specifying that sexual harassment is grounds for firing, and that employees who are axed because of sexual misconduct can’t demand that companies pay them severance to go away. That’s a start. But if organizations really wanted to change their internal dynamics, giving employees a reason to report misconduct and managers a reason to get serious about misbehavior, they could commit to paying victims of harassment predetermined sums.

It couldn’t hurt for women to ask. This year, when she accepted an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Frances McDormand called attention to the idea of “inclusion riders." The idea is that actors, directors and other major players in Hollywood could ask for contract provisions that would require projects to be more thoughtful and deliberate about casting for other roles, even minor ones, creating opportunities for underrepresented actors. At least some actors and agencies rallied to her call. If prominent women in Hollywood and other industries are worried about being seen as greedy — or out to monetize sexual harassment for themselves — they could ask for financial protections against sexual harassment on behalf of everyone working on a project or in a company.

Greed may not be good on its own. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be used to make something good happen.

Read more:

Alyssa Rosenberg: The price of sexual harassment should be ruin

Post Opinions Staff: Experts gave their best ideas for ending harassment. Here are yours.

The Post’s View: Leslie Moonves’s departure is only the beginning. CBS needs a full airing.

Alexandra Petri: What other women’s stories did you want from CBS?

Kathleen Parker: The inevitable unintended consequences of #MeToo