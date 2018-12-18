

American flag flies outside New York Stock Exchange (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Opinion writer

President Trump’s tax plan was a gift to rich donors but a bust politically. Trump’s effort to repeal Obamacare was a nod to small-government advocates, but unpopular with the public. Trump is fighting for his wall, a bone (a big one) to his base, but unpopular with everyone else. He pulled out of the Iran deal, checking the box on a campaign applause line, but has, at best, a chaotic foreign policy and a trade war with China, which donors and voters alike disfavor.

The one thing, the one constant Trump has been able to point to, is the economy and the stock market specifically. (We leave for another time the amount of credit he deserves.) So long as donors are making money in the markets and unemployment was low, a lot of Republicans were going to grin and bear the Trump presidency. But pull that safety net away, and you have to wonder how Trump sustains his presidency. We seem poised to find out.

While the markets bounced back Tuesday after huge losses on Monday, it still looks like the worst year for the market since 2008, when the financial crisis wiped out billions of investment dollars. Even worse, CNBC reminds us, “Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 are on pace for their worst December performance since 1931, when stocks were battered during the Great Depression. The Dow and S&P 500 are down 7.8 percent and 7.6 percent this month, respectively.”

Trump, who has bragged about the market, is trying to take out an insurance policy, setting up the Federal Reserve as the culprit in case of a true recession:

I hope the people over at the Fed will read today’s Wall Street Journal Editorial before they make yet another mistake. Also, don’t let the market become any more illiquid than it already is. Stop with the 50 B’s. Feel the market, don’t just go by meaningless numbers. Good luck! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2018

You can only shake your head at his suggestion that data shouldn’t determine the Fed’s actions. Trump also is privately badmouthing his Federal Reserve pick. (Doesn’t he hire the best people? He may regret nixing Janet Yellen, reportedly on the basis of her height. Yes, this is madness.)

The Associated Post reports:

No longer tweeting much about the stock market, Trump has criticized [Fed chairman Jerome] Powell privately as well and has told confidants that he understands that a recession would be perilous for a president who once mused about the Dow hitting 30,000. (Its record was 26,828 in October.) Although Trump is not seriously considering making a change at the Fed, he has repeatedly insisted that his businessman background allows him to understand the economy more than Powell, according to four White House aides and outside advisers who were not authorized to discuss private conversations and who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Alas, this strategy is unlikely to help him either with the donor class or the public. For one thing, interest rates remain historically low. The Fed’s response in returning to more normal rates has been slow, steady and predictable. Moreover, the market is reacting to a bunch of developments, not just the Fed. Many of these are Trump-made -- the trade war, the looming shutdown, the inevitable confrontation with Trump over the Russia probe (impeachment perhaps?), uncertainty in the Middle East and China’s economic slowdown (aggravated by trade fights), to name a few.

Finally, presidents, especially those who brag about it, are (fairly or not) held responsible for the economy. There is no passing the buck, politically speaking, on this one. A market and general economic decline won’t just upset ordinary Republicans; it will freak out GOP donors who have pocketed their tax cut and now see nothing but chaos. Why should they stick with Trump (or the GOP more generally) if Democrats nominate a centrist who would arguably be a steadier hand on the till? However, if the Democrats look ready to go off the leftist deep end, donors and corporate America may run to a third party candidate or strenuously back a GOP primary challenger.

We have always assumed that Trump’s presidency would sink under the weight of investigations and lawsuits. However, Republicans may not ever come around to the view they need to dump Trump (either by impeachment, forced resignation or a successful primary challenge.) We really don’t know how Trump will fare politically without his safety net. It may be that the economy sinks him before Congress gets around to it.