Michael Wolff, the famous author of “Fire and Fury,” seems upset that the New York Times scooped him. “In January 2018 . . . the New York Times broke a story about how Trump had tried to fire the special counsel, Robert Mueller, the previous June. True enough — except that the Times’s story implied a culmination of a decision-making process and certain calculated intent,” writes Wolff. “In fact, for most of June 2017, Trump, in wounded-beast fashion, demanded every day that Mueller be fired."

That jealous tidbit comes from a new afterword from the paperback version of “Fire and Fury,” the flaming-quote-heavy book that topped bestseller lists back in January — and preoccupied cable television for days. As anchors wowed over the quotes in “Fire and Fury” — “They’re going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV,” Wolff quoted former presidential aide Stephen K. Bannon as saying — others stepped up with criticisms of his journalism. There were some factual errors, not to mention some innuendo about Trump’s relationship with Nikki Haley, which he paired with a stray comment in a book-promoting interview. The result was a suggestion that Wolff had trouble defending.

In his afterword, Wolff doesn’t address that particular episode, preferring to cast himself as the free-roaming outsider untethered by the old-fashioned restrictions of the legacy media. This crew, writes Wolff, is a bureaucracy unto itself, one “weighted to protecting its own interests.” And protecting those interests with clumsy words, according to Wolff. “When I set out to write Fire and Fury in the winter of 2016-17, I did so in part because no political reporter, with the trade’s dour language skills, had been able to portray Trump in full," he writes in the paperback version, whose publication date is Jan. 8, 2019.

Much better is a lone Wolff: “Not part of that bureaucracy — indeed without an employer — I slipped into the White House for the first eight months of the Trump presidency and got a close-up look at a West Wing operating at historic levels of managerial and intellectual impairment. Fire and Fury’s portrayal of West Wing staffers not so much as part of a predictable political ecosystem, but as people caught in an aberrant situation beyond their control and even grasp, was resonant with readers and yet was held in suspicious regard by various members of the Washington media.”

Bolding added to highlight an echo: Back in 2017, Wolff wondered aloud in a chat with White House counselor Kellyanne Conway why President Trump would give access to someone like Maggie Haberman:

Conway: She’s one of two journalists he called right after the health-care bill [inaudible]. Wolff: Totally, and I’m wondering why. She literally writes — you can’t not follow what she says and not conclude — literally, it’s a beat, the aberrant presidency of Donald Trump, a New York Times beat. She’s the writer on that beat. I know what the president thinks on this, I know what he’s said about her, and yet he reaches out to her so I’m just wondering what — I mean, maybe that’s a good thing. You can say, you know, you reach out to people —

Only Wolff can own the Trump-aberrant beat.

Carping over. Wolff makes a strong point about the diminution of the U.S. media: “For much of the modern age, institutional media has existed side by side with freelance media — a wide circle of independent writers portraying events in a different style, tone, and sensibility. One effect of the demise of so many of the magazines supporting this sort of writing is that the only careers left in news are institutional ones, with a need to conform to house rules and assumptions.” He goes so far as to name one institutional media member:

One evening not long after the publication of Fire and Fury, I heard CNN’s Jake Tapper taking aim at my perceived deviations from journalistic form, saying that if the Trump White House was not going to uphold standards then “we had to.” Who, I wondered, was “we”? That is, what did I have in common, other than the subject of Donald Trump, with Jake Tapper? Tapper is a television news personality who works for a top-down organization ever self-conscious about its complex agendas. I’m a writer who works entirely on my own.

Credit Wolff for taking a seat in a chaotic and boundary-less White House and soaking up the atmospherics. “A new baseline, wherein lunacy is the given and Trump’s own wreckage the inevitable result, is what I’d like to think I’ve helped establish," he writes in the afterword.

And he established it at the right time, just as the country was trying to process the onslaught of unseemly indicia. “Suffice to say, my telling of the Trump story upended the daily drip-drip-drip of Trump news by making the Trump White House seem truer and more real than the standard Washington media playbook makes it seem,” writes Wolff.

Okay, but let’s not get carried away here, Mr. Wolff. Bob Woodward, a man somewhat familiar with the “Washington media playbook,” tried a different approach — extensive interviews and documentation, that is — and churned out a book, “Fear,” that sold 1.1 million copies through its first week of publication (versus 1.7 million for “Fire and Fury” over its first three weeks). Both books are among 2018′s hottest titles.

So maybe Wolff’s accomplishment was less the result of intrepid outsiderism and more the result of writing about President Trump.

