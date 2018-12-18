

Stephen Miller, senior policy adviser to President Trump, boards Air Force One on Nov. 2. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Former British prime minister David Cameron blew it by holding a referendum on Brexit. The solution? “The majority of people in the United Kingdom said they would support a second Brexit referendum, according to a new poll. A Sky News survey published Monday found that 53 percent of residents would support holding a referendum allowing them to choose between leaving the European Union (EU) as agreed to in the deal negotiated by the EU, leaving without a deal or remaining in the EU.”

Anyone who voted for this crowd, thinking they’d drain the swamp, blew it. The associates of associates are in hot water: “A former business partner of Michael T. Flynn has been charged with conspiracy and acting as an agent of a foreign government for his efforts to have Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen extradited from the United States.”

The country collectively blew it by dwelling on voter fraud, not suppression. “A report submitted to a Senate committee about Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election says that social media companies made misleading or evasive claims about whether the efforts tried to discourage voting or targeted African-Americans on their platforms.”

The White House blew it by sending Stephen Miller on TV, unless it was all a show for President Trump. “He’d spoken in long, scripted paragraphs, as though he were reading from a teleprompter. He’d practically shouted his answers in a one-on-one interview, as if he were plowing ahead with a speech despite a noisy heckler, rather than engaging in a conversation. He’d come across as furious, rather than passionate. But then again, there was only one person watching who really mattered.” They aren’t persuading anyone but themselves.

Trump blew it when he sounded like a criminal. (If it quacks like a duck. . . ) Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) observes, “His use of the term ‘rat’ for Michael Cohen and mischaracterizing this as a break-in to his attorney’s office, frankly, makes him sound more like a mob boss than President of the United States.”

He and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) blew it by equivocating. “Bob Corker won’t say whether or not Trump should be primaried in 2020.” Really, the question is so hard?

The GOP blew it when they made John Boehner the enemy. “Former House Speaker John Boehner is at work on a memoir about his time in Washington, which stretched nearly two and a half decades, from 1991 to 2015. Then he was chased out of office by the right flank of his party.” This should be fun!