It was difficult to figure out what pieces best encompassed the period of 30 years spanning January 2018 to December 2018, so instead of saying Best, I divided my writing into five categories: Funny Ones, Angry Ones, Ones I Really Liked Personally But Don’t Know Whether This Sentiment Was Universal, Ones I Forgot To Include (But My Editor Added) and Shark Person.

It is always hard to assemble previous writing because things I wrote in the past become instantly anathema to me, even though I wrote them possibly as recently as three seconds ago, and the only writing I imagine will be any good is the thing I am on the verge of finishing. Thank you for reading them if you read them before, and I hope you enjoy if you are just reading them now.

Funny Ones



Well, it has been a fun three months watching those tumbrils of condemned men roll through the streets toward the guillotine, but I think we must be reasonable now and stop before any more good men are made to suffer. (AP)

Ladies, let’s be reasonable about #MeToo or nothing will ever be sexy again, Jan. 13

Enough is enough, I say, and mean. I read something by a French person that said “ONE DAY MORE,” and that is what I think men deserve. Let us return to business as usual now, before any more valuable masculine careers are damaged.

I am the real Resistance, the Resistance within the Trump administration, Sept. 6

We should definitely invoke the 25th Amendment, I think, but then I think: Wouldn’t it might be worth it if we got to deregulate just a little bit more and make immigrating to this country a little more difficult and painful?

If you are reading this, I’m married, June 23

As you can tell, I am not a hopeless romantic. Sometimes I will stand on a height and wuther briefly. I like a little pathetic fallacy now and again, but that is as far as it goes.

A statement definitely not under duress from Sinclair, April 3

Here at Name of Column, it is our responsibility to pursue and report the truth. We understand truth is neither left nor right. But definitely not left, and probably right.

I am sick of these kids demanding safe spaces, March 29

Children need to toughen up and learn how to care for themselves. They should learn CPR. And they need to stop using rude words when they respond to me, specifically, although I get to use those words back, as it will make them stronger and hardier.

Angry Ones



Brett M. Kavanaugh WENT TO GEORGETOWN PREP! (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

HOW DARE YOU DO THIS TO BRETT KAVANAUGH, Sept. 27

This is OPPRESSION! TO BE DENIED POWER OVER OTHERS! IF THAT IS NOT WHAT IT IS, DO NOT TELL ME.

Some interpersonal verbs, conjugated by gender, Sept. 19

It is very hard to imagine that anything happened. Did it happen? It was a long time ago. She said nothing. He does not remember. He remembers that it did not happen. He remembers that he did nothing. He remembers that he was absent.

It is very difficult to get the train to stop, Sept. 28

Someday we will know the precise conversion. We will tell them: Do not bother unless there are 20 others like you, because the train will continue, and you will be crushed.

How to sleep at night when families are being separated at the border, June 18

The trick is to reassure yourself that this is what they deserve, that what makes you different, that what makes your children children and not threats or thugs is something within your control. That the fact that you have nothing to run from is because of your particular virtue.

Ones I Really Liked Personally But Don’t Know Whether This Sentiment Was Universal



I cry easily just by imagining — what if this weren’t a play? What if there actually were 17 dead kids and teachers, but some people were so in denial they imagined a whole cast of children being paid to be crisis actors? Maybe I’d never stop crying. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Excuse me, director, I have some questions about my role in the spring play as crisis actor, Feb. 22

I was thinking I could say into the camera, “I’m NOT a crisis actor,” and then I could wink, add, “Courtney, take your break!” and then do a split. I can do a full split. I didn’t do it in auditions but usually I can.

Why won’t this Career die? April 27

Panting with exhaustion, she let the stake drop from her hands. It was done. She had made her Allegation public, spoken the Killing Words, and the Man’s Career was dead. This, at least, is what everyone had said.

Some classic episodes of Trump’s ‘Space Force,’ March 14

Episode 103: The half-alien first officer explains that because of his different cultural background, he experiences the world differently than the captain does. The captain becomes upset — “I didn’t join Space Force so people could lecture me with this political correctness!” — and makes him leave the bridge. While this discussion is distracting everyone, the ship flies into an asteroid and everyone aboard is killed.

Ones I Forgot to Include (But My Editor Added)



I am hesitant to say I’ve SEEN a school, Lesley, because I know I’ve seen students. I think what I have seen is a group of students performing well or badly in isolation from one another in a kind of a building where they all stayed for the course of the day. (Patti Blake/News Herald via AP)

Betsy DeVos has definitely seen a school at least once, March 12

No, I’m sorry, Lesley, you must think I am an idiot. Of course this is a trick question: Schools do not exist. The real school is inside all of us.

Lock her up?

“Couldn’t we just … decide we didn’t actually care about this?” the president asked. “Impossible! We cannot be safe until all such evildoers are eradicated!” Ivanka waited, surrounded by her handmaids, her head shrouded in a veil, for the sentencing.

Keep Scott Pruitt moist

Scott Pruitt is trying to keep the Earth warm. As it becomes warmer, he will need more ointment and another mattress. In fact, he needs the mattress now. It is a very particular mattress. It could accommodate an enormous exoskeleton made entirely of cartilage. Scott Pruitt is certainly not terraforming the Earth to be warmer and stormier and filling the air with smog.

Ones That Are “Shark Person”



He hated sharks, he told her. Sharks were an equation that could only have one solution: You were in the water with them, and they ate you. Therefore you had to kill them. (Erik S. Lesser/European Pressphoto Agency)

Shark Person

They wound up eating in the room, because it became clear that they were not going to eat anywhere else. While they waited for the food he kept bringing the conversation back to himself and to his show, which was a reality TV competition, and to a magazine that he was on the cover of. The more he spoke, the more she became aware he thought this was a good technique to impress a woman — that he was genuinely trying to prove himself to her with this information.

