By Ann Telnaes
Ann Telnaes
Editorial cartoonist
Editorial cartoonist

Looking back at a tweet-filled year of Trump conflicts of interests, diversions and more servings of Russian nothingburgers with all the fixers.

Tweety Twitter bird Trump


(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

Draining the Trump presidency


Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post

The DeVos problem


Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post

A spotlight on the Trump cookie jar


Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post

The dirty duo


Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post

A presidential Memorial Day message


Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post

The evil of separating children from their parents


Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post

The hypocrisy of Sarah Huckabee Sanders


Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post

Trump’s evangelical supporters will overlook anything for that Supreme Court seat


Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post

The Trump balloon is fully inflated


Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post

What’s weighing so heavy on Trump’s mind?


Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post

Rudy Giuliani is sinking fast


Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post

Trump’s Twitter tirade


Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post

The Republicans are building a wall to protect the president


Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post

Trump’s right. Thugs are in Washington.


Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post

When men testify vs. when women testify


Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post

Money Trumps all


Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post

The tree of hate and fear


Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post

Your democracy has fallen on hard times


Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post

Trump shares his thoughts on the California fires


Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post

The NRA thinks doctors should shut up and clean up the gun industry’s mess


Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post

Trump keeps his base happy


Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post

Trump’s big whopper of a Russian nothingburger


Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post

The next Oval Office note from the president


Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post

Trump is trying to change the news of the day


Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post

Read more:

The best Ann Telnaes editorial cartoons of 2017

The best Tom Toles editorial cartoons of 2017