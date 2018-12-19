Columnist

Maybe we’ve all watched “The Muppet Christmas Carol” one too many times this December, but as a country we’ve recently become obsessed with “ghosting.”

Online daters are trying to decide whether ghosting is worse than “orbiting.” Meghan Markle’s father claims that the Duchess of Sussex has ghosted him since her wedding. And now, workers are ghosting their employers — as Post reporter Danielle Paquette reported last week. Apparently, people are increasingly deserting job offers — or actual jobs — with nary a warning. One day they stop replying to messages or showing up to their office, and then they disappear without a trace. Why? Economic analysts pin the blame on an increasingly tight labor market. But Paquette describes potential employees with “an inner voice that just says: Nah.”

Or perhaps the reason goes deeper. In a New York Times column published this fall, author Kaitlyn Greenidge observed that:

When a ghost shows up in a story, it is often a way to talk about what cannot be said, what cannot be acknowledged — whether that is a repressed desire, a family secret, an unpunished crime or a genocide that some do not want to reckon with.

What’s the secret our country is reckoning with here? I suspect that it’s not just a good economy or unexamined sloth but an alienated malaise stemming from recent history, which then takes its cues from both.

Many of the employment phantoms profiled in the piece, along with the seeming legion of spooks who chimed in on social media and in comments, displayed an animating resentment. We’ve been treated badly by our employers, they suggest, citing toxic bosses and high-turnover environments. Why shouldn’t we treat them badly in return?

Their responses suggest a woundedness that reaches back at least to the traumatic firings and layoffs of the Great Recession, and likely even further. We know there was a time when companies felt a responsibility to their employees rather than just to stakeholders, and when obligation was a two-way street, but we also know that period has passed. Today, the resulting feeling of alienation has only been compounded as the indignities of contingency work and the gig economy have infiltrated the average job.

A possible solution, then, would be for companies to begin to rebuild that trust. The bar is so low that even the most obvious attempts would have an effect. Real benefits might keep employees in their corporeal form. Job security, rather than the persistent threat of layoffs, outsourcing and robot replacements could lure some away from the spirit world. Parental leave and allowances for child care might prove more enticing than a misty in-between. And what did they call that old-fashioned sweetener companies used to use to keep their workers interested? Oh, right: a raise.

Yet I also wonder if caution is in order, at least on the part of the increasingly spectral employees. Employment markets are already treacherous; our latest paranormal activities may create vicious cycle that will spin further out of our control. As ghosting millennials (it does seem to be a highly millennial phenomenon) treat potential employers with increasing disdain, it seems likely that employers will view us as increasingly disposable — even more so than they already do. And if the next recession is just around the bend, as chief executives and analysts hint, we’re putting ourselves in a dangerous position.

It may feel like we’re avenging the ghost of economies past by becoming the ghosts of the economy present. But both sides should beware the ghosts of economies yet to come.

