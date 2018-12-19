Opinion writer

* Erica Werner, John Wagner, and Damian Paletta report that it looks like there won't be a shutdown after all:

The Senate prepared Wednesday to pass a short-term spending bill that would keep the government open through the New Year but deny President Trump the money he wanted for his border wall — a stark retreat for Republicans in their final days in control of Congress. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced the deal on the Senate floor Wednesday to extend government funding through Feb. 8, when Democrats will be in control of the House. Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Senate Democrats would support it, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that House Democrats would back it as well. The outcome would temporarily break an impasse that threatened to shutter large portions of the government this weekend and send hundreds of thousands of federal workers home without pay just before Christmas.

So once again, Trump threatened that he’d shut everything down if he didn’t get his wall, and once again he won’t get his wall.

* Heather Long reports that the Fed is giving the president some news he doesn't want to hear:

The Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates Wednesday, a widely expected move that President Trump has called “foolish” but that the central bank felt was necessary to keep the U.S. economy thriving. But the Fed also downgraded its economic outlook for 2019, triggering a steep sell-off in markets. In a signal that head winds are rising, the Fed lowered its growth forecast for next year from 2.5 percent to 2.3 percent and indicated it would only do two interest rate hikes in 2019, down from its earlier forecasts of three hikes.

At least this will give Trump something to complain about on Twitter when he’s not complaining about Robert Mueller or the media or Democrats or football players.

* Missy Ryan reports that President Trump just remembered that we have troops in Syria:

The Trump administration is planning to pull all U.S. troops out of Syria, a defense official said Wednesday, as President Trump declared victory over the Islamic State. The president, in a message on Twitter, said the United States had “defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency.” His statement came shortly after news organizations reported that the White House had decided on Tuesday to abruptly remove the entire U.S. force of more than 2,000 troops from Syria.

The fact that Trump is doing this doesn’t make it a bad idea. Now if we could just figure out what to do about Afghanistan.

* Paige Winfield Cunningham reports that Trump is not only shutting the door to refugees, he's making life harder for the refugees who are already here.

* Dara Lind reports on a loss in court the administration just suffered in its policy toward asylum seekers.

* Mehdi Hasan makes the case that you shouldn’t count out Bernie Sanders in the next Democratic presidential primaries, even if he’s old, white, and a socialist.

* Jamil Smith argues that while Trump's corruption may be getting most of the attention, it's his awful policies that will really constitute his legacy.

* Jennifer Rubin says that Robert Mueller should consider indicting the Trump Organization, just as the accounting firm Arthur Andersen was indicted after the Enron scandal.

* Garance Burke and Martha Mendoza report that the U.S. is holding some 14,300 migrant children in mass shelters.

* Brendan Duke explains why the pass-through deduction in last year’s GOP tax cut bill will encourage companies to hire people as independent contractors, with wide-ranging and not particularly good economic effects.

* David Bier argues that legalizing marijuana can help us secure the border.

* Sarah Anderson explains why Christmas is a particularly apt time to remember how important the Postal Service is to all Americans.

* And Helaine Olen debunks the latest round of right wing ridicule of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who had the temerity to admit that she’s in need of some “self care.”