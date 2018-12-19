

Michael Flynn leaves the federal courthouse in Washington on Tuesday. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Bloomberg News)

Michael Flynn’s crimes are serious, says a federal court judge. “Mike Flynn’s sentencing for lying to the FBI was unexpectedly delayed Tuesday after a dramatic court hearing in which a federal judge lambasted the former Trump adviser and suggested he first complete his cooperation that had drawn a request for leniency from prosecutors."

Michael Flynn may get jail time for his crimes. “Flynn, standing straight and flanked by attorneys on either side, looked shaken, his jaw clenched. [U.S. District Judge Emmet G.] Sullivan declared a recess to let Flynn consider whether he wanted to proceed and let the judge impose a punishment, or to delay and cooperate more with the special counsel in hopes of leniency.” Yikes!

Most Americans think President Trump may have committed crimes. “Sixty percent of voters said they believe it is likely that special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference will uncover crimes committed by President Trump, according to a new American Barometer survey released on Tuesday. The poll found that 35 percent of respondents said it was ‘very likely’ Mueller would uncover crimes Trump committed personally, while 25 percent said it was ‘somewhat likely.' ”

He’s guilty of crimes. Period. “When you consider that Sullivan is a judge who cares deeply about prosecutorial misconduct, and that he was at least sympathetic to the idea that Flynn might be able mount a challenge with merit, you have little choice but to conclude that Flynn was given every opportunity to assert his innocence and did not.”

Self-delusion is no crime, but it is embarrassing. David Frum excoriates Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.): "Is it not tone-deaf to release this video while the financial markets are in the throes of their worst December since 1931, at the end of a year in which all economic indicators point to recession ahead? You may wonder: Is it not bizarrely unaware to salute yourself for an accomplishment that you manifestly failed to accomplish? Yes, you probably do wonder all that. But then you are not a man or woman of destiny. You do not have faith. You do not have vision. You have just a Google search function, a calculator on your phone, and an IRA that is worth less today than it was a year ago.

How collusion may be a crime. “The Special Counsel’s Office is preparing court filings that are expected to detail Trump associates’ conversations about sanctions relief — and spell out how those offers and counter-proposals were characterized to top figures on the campaign and in the administration.” Ruh-roh.

Soon it will be a crime to own a bump stock. “Under a new federal rule announced Tuesday by the Justice Department, bump stocks will be redefined as ‘machine guns’ and therefore outlawed under existing law.” Bravo.