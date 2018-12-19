Editorial cartoonist

The dramatic courtroom evisceration of a onetime Trumpworld lieutenant might have been the absolute turning point, but the arc of history indeed seems to have had just about enough of President Trump’s detour from justice.

And how does it feel? I’m sure to Trump it feels a little bewildering. For the rest of us, it feels like waking up from bewilderment. When a sizable proportion of the information you receive is that up is down, and good is bad, and bad is president, it begins to get disorienting. Is ignorance strength after all? Is the truth determined by who has the votes in the Senate? Is science really decided by belligerent assertion? How long can this go on?

Long. But maybe not as long as we feared. The good that voters accomplished in November is already being felt before a single new member of Congress is seated. The mere existence of an opposition party speaking some recognizable version of English and using basic logic and honesty is enough to trigger the dormant sensation of sanity. It is like the lifting of a persistent fever. And it emboldens people to speak up again. Now we know how the Winkie guards felt when Dorothy doused the Wicked Witch (witch hunt!).

A system of lies and a system of truth cannot coexist. One will inevitably drive out the other. This was the existential danger of Trump, but also his vulnerability. Everyone with eyes could see that the Trump version of reality was naked, but as long as everyone in power was silent (yes, you, Republican Party), we were all trapped in a world of total cognitive dissonance. When the voters rallied to say, “No, the emperor, in fact, has no clothes,” the beginning of the end was at hand. Trumpworld might unravel slowly, or fast, but the spell is broken.

And there is much work to do.

