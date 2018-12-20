Opinion writer

* This remarkable Post scoop only scratches the surface of how bad this will end up looking when we know the full story:

A senior Justice Department ethics official concluded acting attorney general Matthew G. Whitaker should recuse from overseeing special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe examining President Trump, but advisers to Whitaker recommended the opposite and he has no plans to step aside, according to people familiar with the matter. The latest account of what happened underscores the high stakes and deep distrust — within Congress and in some corners of the Justice Department — surrounding Whitaker’s appointment to become the nation’s top law enforcement official until the Senate votes on the nomination of William P. Barr to take the job. ... Within days of the president’s announcement in early November that he had put Whitaker in the role on a temporary basis, Whitaker tapped a veteran U.S. attorney to become part of a four-person team of advisers on his new job, including the question of whether he should recuse from Mueller’s investigation because of his past statements regarding that probe, and his friendship with one of its witnesses, according to a senior Justice Department official. ...after Whitaker met repeatedly with ethics officials to discuss the facts and the issues under consideration, a senior ethics official told the group of advisers on Tuesday that it was a “close call,” but Whitaker should recuse to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest, the official said. Whitaker was not present at that meeting, they said. Those four advisers, however, disagreed with the ethics determination and recommended to Whitaker the next day not to recuse, saying there was no precedent for doing so, and doing so now could create a bad precedent for future attorneys general.

Did President Trump and/or White House advisers know about these internal machinations? Inquiring minds want to know. Hopefully we will soon enough. -- gs

* CNN’s Laura Jarrett adds a bit more texture to this:

Ethics officials noted there could be an appearance of a conflict based on Whitaker’s past public comments about the investigation, as the standard is whether a reasonable person would conclude that he couldn’t be impartial. The ethics official tasked with dealing with the review described it as a “close call” whether Whitaker needed to step aside but believed, in his view, that Whitaker should recuse himself out of an abundance of caution. A tight group of Whitaker’s advisers who were heavily engaged in the ethics review process with him and ethics officials, then did their own review and ultimately recommended he not recuse himself.

Yeah, that seems totally legit.

* To top all of that off, Devlin Barrett reports that attorney general nominee William Barr wrote the Justice Department a memo in June excoriating the Mueller investigation, so he’s totally going to be objective about it. Barr will be pressed about this in his confirmation hearings.

* John Wagner and Philip Rucker report that something weirdly bipartisan happened today: The House approved a far reaching criminal justice reform overhaul, and sent it to the president.

* A new Gallup poll finds that a majority of Americans believe we should accept Central American refugees, which represents historically high support in such situations. Didn’t Trump spend months using the power of the presidency, even employing the military as a campaign prop, to turn the American people against them? -- gs

* Oh yeah by the way James Mattis is out as Secretary of Defense.

* Catherine Rampell explains why when we next have a recession, even if it isn't Trump's fault he's going to make it a lot worse.

* Bob Moser reports that we've now finally reached a point where progressive candidates can win in the South.

* Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse explains everything that’s wrong with how Democrats do politics in the face of Republican hardball.

* Eugene Scott explains what was necessary to overcome for the Senate to finally pass a piece of legislation making lynching a federal hate crime.

* Alan Abramowitz argues that whether incumbents tried to moderate their votes or not didn't matter at all to whether they won in 2018.

* Jonathan Cohn argues that Republicans will never, ever stop trying to kill the Affordable Care Act.

* And Helaine Olen says that if Facebook were a person, it would be a psychopath.