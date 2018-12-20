

Opinion writer

Republicans are upset, really upset about President Trump’s retreat from Syria. “Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a close Trump ally, said it would be an ‘Obama-like mistake’ to remove American troops. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., called it a ‘grave error’ and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said Trump’s declaration that ISIS has been defeated is ‘simply not true.’ ”

Even his new best friend is upset. “Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told [Vice President] Pence that he was ‘personally offended’ to read about the decision in the news rather than hearing from the president or his aides. Graham has grown close to Trump and has generally praised him after criticizing the president during the 2016 campaign.”

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) is pretty upset, too. "It’s hard to imagine that any president would wake up and make this kind of decision with this little communication, with this little preparation. I think the Russians already sent out a statement saying it was great. Iranians think it’s great. Syrians think it’s great. I don’t think you see any statements from our friends and allies who think this is great.”

Trump will be upset, certainly. “Defying pressure from President Trump to stop raising short-term interest rates, the Federal Reserve nudged them up for the fourth time this year but suggested it could slow the pace of increases next year in the face of new economic headwinds.”

Investors are upset, too. “Stocks tumbled on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve, citing the strength of the economy, signaled that it planned to keep raising interest rates and shrinking the extraordinary amount of support it has provided to financial markets in the decade since the financial crisis.”

Two people who won’t be upset? Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Iran’s Ali Khamenei. “[I]f it is carried out, a U.S. pullout leaves open a question of the militants’ resurgence, and would delight at least two of Syria’s neighbors: Iran and Turkey. American soldiers might have been in Syria to fight ISIS, but they also served as a deterrent to the Islamic Republic, which supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad with troops and militia fighters.”

Trump’s anti-immigrant base is going to be mighty upset. “The Senate on Wednesday began to bail out Washington from a shutdown impasse, moving to fund the government into early February and avoid a funding lapse right before the holidays.”