President Trump has a reputation for unpredictability, but maybe it’s only that everybody else just has a short memory. As the walls close in on his long history of malfeasance, you can be sure of one thing. That one thing is not, of course, that the malfeasance will stop. It is that Trump will try to change the subject. It is not clear whether he cares what the new subject is, just that it is sufficient in size to get people talking about something other than how bad things look for him.

Manifest corruption, cronies falling like dominoes, indictments, confessions, guilty verdicts and plea deals add up to a big heap o’ bad news to distract from. What this situation called for was announcing a precipitous move to destabilize as much as possible of the least stable part of the world — with an apparent betrayal of our erstwhile friends the Kurds in the bargain. And it worked. Not the policy, which may be actual policy or not (subject to revision or reversal without notice, by tweet). First things first. Trump got everybody talking about what he wants them to talk about, for a while anyway.

What this gets him is not entirely clear. Maybe it’s the quid, or the quo, for Russia. Maybe not. But give him this, his oleaginous ability to slide out of one predicament into another one has gotten him pretty far. How we let him ooze into the center of our democracy is a question we will need to be asking ourselves for some time to come. The other thing we should probably be asking is whether Trump is willing to do this much destabilizing to distract from some ominous legal precariousness, what might he be willing to do if faced with actual indictment, conviction and/or pending removal from office.

The mind reels.

