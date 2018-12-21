Editorial cartoonist

Happy Winter Solstice, everyone. And as we celebrate the darkest darkness giving way to the return of light, here’s a peek at a brighter future.

I’m going to make a couple of assumptions here. One is that President Trump is now fatally wounded, a combination of self-inflicted and voter-delivered. And that he will not be reelected. The other is that what will follow will be neither far-right (more Trumpism) nor far-left. Though either is certainly possible.

The bulk of the country is still roughly in the political center, and barring crisis, government will likely reflect that. But there is center-right, and center left, and the difference is crucial, and currently decisive.

All of establishment Washington longs for a return to the center, of course, because that is the Washington they have built for themselves and where they thrive and are happy. A little too happy. Too happy because to them center really means center-right, which has been the reigning ideology for decades here, and you can see where that has got us.

The swamp that Trump talked about is real, but he actually only wanted to replace it with a cesspool. The fat, cozy world of money-sodden governing lives on, and you can practically hear the heavy breathing from that world waiting to get the old game back up and running again.

But, no. They’ve had their turn, and they have worn out their welcome. They are ideologically bankrupt now (see Paul Ryan), but more importantly, they are not positioned to address the present and future needs that have accreted during their tenure.

For starters, wealth inequality has grown to chasm proportions, and the center-right has no policy on this other than to make it worse. The inequality of power and the distortions of democratic decision-making that result from wealth inequality also desperately need work, and the center-right, again, only works to make these things worse.

The unchecked aggregation of social and economic power in ever-more monopolistic corporations is one more area that needs to be addressed. It is one more way that the actual power people have over their own lives and jobs has been gradually siphoned away. And lest we forget, the center-right has been sitting by contentedly while we permanently demolish the stability of the world’s climate, and the health of the oceans, and the continued existence of most of the species that inhabit the earth.

And if that were not enough, the dawning of the Artificial Intelligence revolution is likely to make all these issues more acute.

The only politics that take any of these seriously are the left and the center-left.

Take your pick.