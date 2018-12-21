

Attorney general-nominee William Barr. (Time Warner via AP)

Harry Litman teaches constitutional law at the University of California at San Diego and practices law at the firm Constantine Cannon. He was U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania from 1998 to 2001 and deputy assistant attorney general from 1993 to 1998.

Count me as a Democrat who still thinks William P. Barr is a fine choice to be the next attorney general. But after reading Barr’s substantive objections to special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe in the unsolicited memorandum he sent to Justice Department officials in June, I’m less sanguine.

The Senate on Thursday released the 19-page memo, which Barr sent “as a former official deeply concerned with the institutions of the Presidency and the Department of Justice.” The memo, addressed to Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein and Steven A. Engel, the assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel, also made its way to members of the Trump legal team.

The memo is a sophisticated piece of work by a serious student of executive power. In its tone and language, the memo is neither crass nor political, and it displays a level of pure legal chops that would be a remarkable attribute for an attorney general. At its heart is a tightly argued reading of a particular statutory provision that Barr surmises — he notes in the introduction that he is in the dark about many facts of the probe — was the likely basis for Mueller’s pursuit of possible obstruction of justice charges against the president. (That surmise strikes me as disputable, but the worrisome aspects of the memo do not really depend on it.)

That statute, 18 U.S.C.§1512(c)(2), makes it a crime to obstruct, influence or impede any official proceeding. It is a sort of catch-all appendage to a provision directed at the destruction or alteration of evidence developed for use in an official proceeding. Barr’s core argument is that the particular provision requires an impairment of the availability or integrity of evidence, such as document shredding, for a crime to occur. It is not satisfied under his reading by other sorts of conduct that have the potential result of impeding an investigation, such as firing the head of the FBI.

Barr further argues that the key term in the statute, “corruptly,” is very hard to pin down and therefore could impinge on legitimate exercises of presidential power. And he adds, “if a DOJ investigation is going to take down a democratically-elected President, it is imperative to the health of our system and to our national cohesion that any claim of wrongdoing is solidly based on evidence of a real crime — not a debatable one.” Fair points.

There are substantial counter-arguments to Barr’s analysis — though he doesn’t spend a lot of time identifying and rebutting possible objections. But it is in fleshing out his statutory conclusion that Barr wanders into constitutional territory that I believe is dubious and, depending on very plausible courses of events in the coming year, alarming.

Barr asserts that “defining facially-lawful exercises of Executive discretion as potential crimes, based solely on subjective motive, would violate Article II of the Constitution by impermissibly burdening the exercise of core discretionary powers within the Executive branch.” He later adds that “the President’s exercise of its Constitutional discretion is not subject to review for 'improper motivations' by lesser officials or by the courts.”

Barr seems here to suggest that a president cannot commit a crime or violate the Constitution if he is exercising an enumerated executive power, such as appointment, removal or pardon. To date, I am aware of nobody other than Rudolph W. Giuliani and Alan Dershowitz who have advanced this view. It is a royalist mind-set that cannot be squared with the constitutional text and structure, important decisions of the Supreme Court, and our strongest shared intuitions about unconstitutional conduct (for example, the president’s removal of an official for reasons of rank racial prejudice).

Barr is quick to allow for the possibility of congressional probing into the president’s motives as part of the political process of impeachment. But Congress can probe and call “impeachable” essentially any conduct it chooses. So that concession doesn’t address the critical constitutional question of whether and when a president can obstruct justice. And it is particularly unsatisfying when a Republican Senate seems content to abdicate any oversight of the president and generally to pretend there is nothing to oversee. (Of course, Barr’s point might be exactly that in such situations, the Constitution provides no further solution even to the most venal and criminal presidential misconduct.)

It falls then to the Senate to question Barr closely on the core, and the outer limits, of these possible views. I can think of no state of affairs in which the speedy substitution of Barr for acting attorney general Matthew G. Whitaker is not desirable, even urgent. But I also can think of few prospects more terrifying than that the most corrupt president in U.S. history may never even be called to account — in the courts or Congress — because the Justice Department embraces a dubious constitutional vision that effectively places the president above the law.

