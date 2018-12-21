

Acting US Attorney General Matthew Whittaker arrives inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda for a ceremony honoring late former US President George H. W. Bush in Washington, DC, USA, 03 December 2018. (JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX) (Jonathan Ernst/Pool/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Opinion writer

After giving him ethics advice, DOJ chose to misrepresent it. That takes nerve. “A senior Justice Department ethics official concluded acting attorney general Matthew G. Whitaker should recuse from overseeing special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe examining President Trump, but advisers to Whitaker recommended the opposite and he has no plans to step aside, according to people familiar with the matter. . . . Earlier in the day, a different official, who spoke on the condition they not be named, said ethics officials had advised Whitaker need not step aside, only to retract that account hours later.” Yikes.

The Trump shutdown gives the markets heartburn. “U.S. Stocks Take a Nosedive as Trump Christmas Shutdown Loom.”

The markets are giving investors a rotten Christmas. "Forget the Santa rally, the stock market is fending off one of its worst Decembers in recent memory, and now the Nasdaq is on the brink of a bear market. It’s a scenario that may unofficially commence the end of the longest equity market bull run, by some measures, in history.

Trump gives a mass murderer a final victory lap. ""Obama said Assad must go. Obama is gone, Assad is still there. It is embarrassing to admit that Assad has won, but five million Syrian refugees and 500,000 dead Syrians from the war already know that. . . . So the fact that we’re cutting and running -- it wasn’t as if the U.S. had the leverage on the ground. That was the Russians, Iranians, and Turks."

Some Republicans seem not to give a darn what happens. “Bob Corker could only laugh at Republicans’ predicament as President Donald Trump vowed not to sign the Senate’s stopgap spending bill. He laughed harder still when Ted Cruz walked by and insisted the party must fund the border wall. The retiring GOP senator seemed almost punch-drunk on the chaos of the last few days as Trump again threatens a shutdown over border wall funding that Democrats simply won’t give him. But Corker said there was little to do other than sit back, watch the shutdown circus and keep a good sense of humor.” He’s got a point.

This should give the Senate reason to rethink his nomination. “William P. Barr, President Trump’s nominee to be attorney general, wrote an unsolicited memo to top Justice Department officials in June objecting to the notion that Mr. Trump may have committed the crime of obstruction of justice.” Yet he does recognize two presidents faced impeachment for obstruction."

Isn’t it time he gives Trump his resignation? Sen. Lindsey Graham(R-S.C.): “Secretary Mattis is firmly in the camp of the job in Syria is not yet done. That abandoning the Kurds now will hurt us down the road. . . . The President has the right to do what he’d like, he is the commander in chief," Graham said. “All I am saying if you don’t trust these people’s judgment, find somebody you do trust.”