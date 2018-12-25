

Mark Hamill talks with The Post's Jonathan Capehart for the 'Cape Up' podcast at his home in Malibu, Calif., on April 14.

For Christmas, we’re bringing back an old favorite: Mark Hamill! He talks about why Star Wars still resonates so strongly and shares some stories from Star Wars history that you might not have heard before. If you follow Hamill on Twitter, you know he loves politics. So, when I asked him about his thoughts on comparisons of President Trump and former vice president Richard B. Cheney to Darth Vader, you won’t be surprised by his answer.

“Listen, I really get upset then when people compare [Trump] or even Dick Cheney to Darth Vader … ’cause Darth Vader repented. He saw the error of his ways,” Hamill told me. “I don’t see either one of them doing that.”

