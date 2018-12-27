

A sign alerts visitors to the continued closure of the National Archives in Washington on Wednesday. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Opinion writer

When President Trump feels cornered, he makes some of his dopiest decisions. “The top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday bashed President Trump for the forced early departure of Defense Secretary James Mattis, saying that it puts the country ‘in a riskier position.’ ”

Trump painted himself into a corner and hurt a lot of ordinary workers. “Roughly 400,000 federal employees will be furloughed during the shutdown, with another 400,000 deemed “essential personnel” and required to stay on the job without pay. A Jan. 11 payday is scheduled for federal employees, the first covering the shutdown period for employees in the affected agencies.”

Between special counsel Robert S. Mueller III and House Democrats, Trump will be cornered, one can only hope. "Former GOP strategist Tara Setmayer said on CNN Wednesday President Donald Trump‘s control of the Republican party is ‘destroying’ it — and leadership is doing little to stop him. 'I’ve got to be honest, I never thought I’d see the day when I was looking forward to Nancy Pelosi getting the gavel again . . . only because I want to see some balance, hoping that Congressional Republicans have learned their lesson and realized that the brand that Trump has brought to the Republican Party is destroying it from the core.”

The executive in populist takeovers’ corners power. “In many countries, populists rewrote the rules of the game to permanently tilt the electoral playing field in their favor. Indeed, an astounding 50 percent of populists either rewrote or amended their country’s constitution when they gained power, frequently with the aim of eliminating presidential term limits and reducing checks and balances on executive power.”

Maybe we’ve turned the corner on congressional support for the Saudis and their horrendous war. “American fingerprints are all over the air war in Yemen, where errant strikes by the Saudi-led coalition have killed more than 4,600 civilians, according to a monitoring group. In Washington, that toll has stoked impassioned debate about the pitfalls of America’s alliance with Saudi Arabia under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who relies on American support to keep his warplanes in the air.” Americans should be outraged.

Americans from most every corner of the political landscape (outside Trumpland) would agree with Michael R. Bloomberg’s take on the disaster-strewn month. “Each of these mistakes has a common denominator: Trump’s recklessly emotional and senselessly chaotic approach to the job. At the halfway mark of this terrible presidency, one has to wonder how much more the country can take.”

If you corner voters now about their 2020 choices, you’re likely to get mixed messages. “Democratic and independent voters are crystal clear about the candidate they’d be most excited to see in the 2020 presidential field: Someone entirely new. Oh, and also the most seasoned prospect.”