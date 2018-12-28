

As the media looks on, workmen on Thursday replace a panel on the New Year's Eve ball atop a building in New York's Times Square. (Seth Wenig/AP)

Opinion writer

Goodbye and good riddance to Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.). “The partial government shutdown is expected to drag on for at least several more days, with House GOP leaders saying Thursday they do not expect a vote this week to reopen the government.”

Goodbye to giddy consumer sentiment. “A measure of confidence among American households fell for a second consecutive month, weighed down by weaker expectations for economic growth and heightened market volatility.”

Californians say goodbye to Gov. Jerry Brown (D), who did a solid job the second time around. “When he took office for the second time eight years ago, the state had a $27 billion deficit; now it has a dedicated rainy-day fund more than half that size, and a like amount in another one-time discretionary surplus for the coming budget year. In the past eight years, the state has added roughly 3 million jobs, refuting the canard that its tough environmental and labor regulations are impediments to growth.”

Goodbye to partisan foreign policy fights. “[President] Trump Unites the Left and Right, Against His Plans in Syria and Afghanistan.”

Goodbye, Hillary Clinton. “Former first lady Michelle Obama was voted the woman most admired by Americans this year, knocking Hillary Clinton from the top spot on the list for the first time in 17 years, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.”

A real billionaire, a qualified one with governing experience, wants to say goodbye to Trump. “Billionaire Mike Bloomberg is prepared to spend well over the $100 million he put into his last campaign for New York City mayor if he runs for president in 2020. And he does not plan to accept any outside money from political action committees if he jumps into the race, CNBC has learned.”

Goodbye to male leadership on the critical House Appropriations Committee. “For the first time, the panel will be led by two women: Representative Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.) will chair the committee, with Representative Kay Granger (R-Tex.) as the ranking member. They bring significant experience in both the chamber and on the panel to the job. Lowey has served in Congress since 1989 — making her the 13th most senior member of the House — and on the committee since 1993. Granger, who won a contested battle to assume the top Republican spot on the panel, has been in Congress since 1997 and began her service on the committee two years later.”