Rachel Goslins is the director of the Smithsonian Institution’s Arts and Industries Building.

Ask someone to “imagine the future,” and one of two visions may spring to mind. A utopian futurescape in which all diseases have been cured, we jet to work in flying cars and we vacation on Mars, served cocktails by robot bartenders. Or, a decimated landscape of baking Earth, mega-corporations tracking our every move and robots taking our jobs.

Both visions miss the point.

“The Future” is not one destination. It is a series of possible worlds, reflecting trade-offs between such fundamental values as liberty, equality, community and efficiency. Which one we end up in tomorrow has everything to do with the choices we make today. Yet the prevailing attitude toward the future seems to be one of passivity and pessimism. This is a mistake.

Pessimism, or its cousin by marriage, fatalism, is understandable. You can’t pick up a newspaper or refresh your news feed without seeing portents of ominous things to come. Laments over government gridlock, the vitriol of extremist groups, democracy in retreat across the globe, temperatures ticking ever higher.

We have so much help imagining what could go wrong in the future and not nearly as much imagining what could go right. That can become a self-fulfilling prophecy. Despair and pessimism breed paralysis. Hope breeds action. All around us, if you look for them, are people taking action to chart a course to a better future.

People like Jessica Matthews, a young Nigerian American inventor rethinking the power grid, who sees a path toward universal access to clean and affordable electricity in the next 15 years. Scientist Bruce Friedrich, who says lab-grown meat has the potential to transform the current environmental and ethical impacts of raising and slaughtering about 56 billion animals per year globally. And Naomi Wadler, the 12-year-old “March for Our Lives” activist, who is modeling a new generation taking the future into its own hands rather than waiting for grown-ups to do it for them.

They are just a few of the 60 leaders in the arts, sciences, humanities and technology who recently gathered at the Smithsonian Institution’s Arts and Industries Building for an event called “The Long Conversation.” They all responded to a single question: “What makes you hopeful for the future?”

We didn’t ask them to be faux naive, or to ignore what could go wrong in the world. We simply invited them to focus instead on what could go right. And we got eight hours of ideas that could change the future.

None of their ideas are guaranteed. But they are all possible. By showcasing concrete and hopeful ideas, we encourage people to think about the future through the lens of choice and action. To emulate the people who are not waiting for the future to overtake them, but who are actively engaged in shaping it.

We have the power, collectively and individually, to embrace and support the big ideas that align with our hopes and values. The future isn’t happening to us. We are happening to the future.

