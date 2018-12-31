Editorial cartoonist

The big myth in U.S. politics has been that the GOP is the more “adult” of the two parties. The bigger myth that was inaugurated along with Donald Trump was that these “adults in the room” would keep the new reality show in check. Instead, the so-called adults surrounding President Trump in the White House have been emptying like a toy box into the dumpster out back on a regular basis. And then the so-called adults in Congress staged a romper-room raid on the cookie jar, passing a deficit-busting tax cut for the rich. And collectively, all these so-called adults tried to finger-paint Trump’s lies to look like responsible governing, including the lie that climate change can be addressed by ignoring it and burning more coal.

In effect, the Republicans have instead rebranded themselves as quislings, collaborators and fellow travelers, or, more accurately, fellow toddlers. Why did they do this? Because they wanted to get what they could get when they could get it. See also: toddlers.

Now they are stuck with Trump on his sinking ship of fools. They can’t get off the ship or stay on it. They can’t live with Trump or without him.

Voters don’t love Democrats, but what are you going to do at this point? Democrats are the only ones who have talked any sense whatsoever on taxes, health care, budgets, climate, immigration, you name it. Trump has reacted to voter repudiation in November by shutting down part of the government over one of the most childish of his manic obsessions, his big high wall of blocks. And his party has responded by — what? Their ethical piggy bank is as empty as the federal one they transferred to the wealthiest of their diminishing numbers of supporters.

And so 2019 dawns as the contest between the real adults in the room and the children still mostly in charge. You can expect one side to be screaming a lot and throwing and breaking many things.