The worst part is that everyone but President Trump and Fox News hosts knows this. “The president still says ‘wall’ — oftentimes frankly he’ll say ‘barrier’ or ‘fencing,’ now he’s tended toward steel slats. But we left a solid concrete wall early on in the administration, when we asked people what they needed and where they needed it.”

CNN at its worst: inviting Kellyanne Conway back time and again to dissemble. “Kellyanne Blames Dems for Politicizing Border Kids Deaths; Dana Bash: Isn’t That What Trump is Doing?”

The worst pain falls on those least able to absorb it. “While the effects of the shutdown on the overall economy are limited, communities reliant on national parks for economic activity are bemoaning fewer visitors and less spending at area businesses like hotels and restaurants, outfitters and bookstores.”

Trump really is the worst negotiator ever. “President Donald Trump’s demand for billions of dollars to fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border amounts to a ‘ransom note’ for taxpayers being held ‘hostage’ by the partial government shutdown, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said Sunday.” And Democrats have no intention of paying it.

The worst mistake Republicans made was to ignore this simple ethical proposition. “What I would ask every American to do is … stand in front of that mirror and say, ‘What are we about? Am I really willing to throw away or ignore some of the things that people do that are — are pretty unacceptable normally just because they accomplish certain other things that we might like?’ If we want to be governed by someone we wouldn’t do a business deal with because … their background is so shady, if we’re willing to do that, then that’s in conflict with who I think we are. And so I think it’s necessary at those times to take a stand.”

The retreat from Syria was among the worst foreign policy blunders of his presidency. (But there are so many.) “Trump’s announcement was so ill-considered and rushed that it blindsided his most important advisers, prompting the resignations of Defense Secretary James Mattis and Brett McGurk, special envoy to the anti-ISIS coalition. Diplomats and aid workers involved in rebuilding liberated Syrian towns were given 24 hours to evacuate the country. U.S. Special Forces now have to abandon the training of the American-allied, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, a job that General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, recently said was only 20 percent finished. For American troops dedicated to the ethic of leaving no friend behind on the battlefield, Trump’s order has to be particularly bitter.”

In case you thought you had the worst boss ever. “President Donald Trump issued an executive order Friday freezing federal workers' pay for 2019, following through on a proposal he announced earlier in the year. The move, which nixes a 2.1% across-the-board pay raise that was set to take effect in January, comes as hundreds of thousands of federal employees are expecting to begin the new year furloughed or working without pay because of a partial government shutdown.”