UP: Oversight hearings
DOWN: President Trump’s credibility
UP: Number of Democratic presidential contenders
DOWN: Quality of each new round of Trump advisers
UP: Calls for Trump to resign
DOWN: Fox News ratings as Trump’s collapse continues
UP: Recession worries
DOWN: Certainty that Trump will be renominated
UP: Stock market volatility
DOWN: GOP donors' confidence in Trump
UP: Republicans' willingness to split with Trump on foreign policy
DOWN: Former military and intelligence officials' reticence about criticizing the president
UP: Popular consensus that climate change is a serious threat
DOWN: Climate-change deniers
UP: Scrutiny of college football programs
DOWN: ESPN’s future in an era of “cord cutting”
UP: Employers unwilling to hire ex-Trump staffers
DOWN: Marketability of Sarah Sanders and other Trump enablers
UP: Legal challenges forcing Trump to open up his finances
DOWN: Reelection prospects of Republicans who defend Trump administration’s corruption