

Trump International Hotel in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Opinion writer

UP: Oversight hearings

DOWN: President Trump’s credibility

UP: Number of Democratic presidential contenders

DOWN: Quality of each new round of Trump advisers

UP: Calls for Trump to resign

DOWN: Fox News ratings as Trump’s collapse continues

UP: Recession worries

DOWN: Certainty that Trump will be renominated

UP: Stock market volatility

DOWN: GOP donors' confidence in Trump

UP: Republicans' willingness to split with Trump on foreign policy

DOWN: Former military and intelligence officials' reticence about criticizing the president

UP: Popular consensus that climate change is a serious threat

DOWN: Climate-change deniers

UP: Scrutiny of college football programs

DOWN: ESPN’s future in an era of “cord cutting”

UP: Employers unwilling to hire ex-Trump staffers

DOWN: Marketability of Sarah Sanders and other Trump enablers

UP: Legal challenges forcing Trump to open up his finances

DOWN: Reelection prospects of Republicans who defend Trump administration’s corruption