Without question, the best episode from 2018 was what we affectionately called “the Chicago episode.” It came to be because of a challenge issued during the closing session of the Aspen Ideas Festival last June. “How many people in this room would actually come to Chicago and spend a day in our neighborhood,” asked Arieyanna Williams, who shared the stage with D’Angelo McDade and Trevon Bosley, “because we can make that happen if we really wanted to.”

So, my producer Carol Alderman and I went to Chicago and spent the day with McDade. Instead of the straight interview you’re used to hearing, this episode of “Cape Up” is McDade’s story. Guided by me. Told by him. Listen to him recount what happened to him on a night in August 2017 and hear what he has to say to the woman in Aspen who raised her hand in affirmation of Arieyanna’s challenge — only to tell him that she had no intention of actually going.

“Don’t raise your hand if you’re not going to come. Don’t raise your hand if you’re not going to help me save the next person’s life,” McDade told me. “Don’t raise your hand if you don’t want to help save mine.”

