* Nancy Pelosi spells it out so clearly that even President Trump just might be able to understand it:

Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi told NBC's "Today" show in an interview set to air Thursday that she will not provide President Donald Trump with the border wall funding he has demanded and shut down the government over. Asked by NBC's Savannah Guthrie if she was willing to give up any money specifically for the border wall, Pelosi said "no." “We can go through the back and forth,” Pelosi said in a clip that aired on MSNBC on Wednesday. “No. How many more times can we say no? Nothing for the wall.”

“Nothing for the wall” sounds about right. Let’s hope Democrats stick with it.

* In coming days, House Democrats will pass funding to reopen the government without any wall funding included. Shockingly, Mitch McConnell is already saying it won’t get a Senate vote:

McCONNELL: As I said for the last few weeks, the Senate will be glad to vote on a measure that the House passes that the president will sign. But we’re not going to vote on anything else. QUESTION: The Senate will not take up the House bill? McCONNELL: That’s right.

What makes this even more absurd is that Senate Republicans already passed such funding, before right wing media somehow hoodwinked Trump into thinking anyone other than them is cheering for the wall or for this shutdown.

* Lauren Fox reports that Democrats are turning up the heat in the corruption debate:

Democrats are making presidential tax returns a focal point in one of their first pieces of legislation, an effort to build the case to the American people that time is up on President Donald Trump keeping his own tax returns from the public, shutting what could be a window into his personal wealth. According to two sources familiar with the discussions, Democrats will include a provision in their new bill that would require presidential nominees to disclose 10 years of tax returns shortly after they become the nominee.

As I’ve reported, this is the way Democrats will lay the groundwork to pursue Trump’s tax returns -- by making this about the much broader issues of corruption and transparency, and not just about Trump.

* Fred Wertheimer and Norm Eisen have a good piece arguing that Trump broke the law by publicly calling on Russia to help him win the election by hacking Hillary Clinton’s emails, and suggesting ways to hold him accountable.

* Julian Zelizer explains why the Mitt Romney criticism of Trump that everyone is raving about actually exposes the hollowness of the #NeverTrump movement.

* David Dayen has a useful explainer on why Pelosi’s decision to revive the pro-austerity pay-go rule in the new Congress is very bad news for progressive policies.

* Tom Nichols does a nice job explaining why Trump’s escalating attacks on military leaders are more alarming than they first appear, and constitute another way Trump is badly damaging our political system, with unforeseen consequences.

* Paul Brandus runs through the many, many lies that Trump has told about the economy, trade, and the deficit, and predicts that in the end, the truth will win.

* Jedediah Purdy offers a must-read thread making the case for cautious optimism about where our politics and democracy are headed in the near future.

* Jonathan Bernstein flags a key reason why it’s dangerous for Trump to be shutting down the government right now: He’s weak, and the incentives for other Republicans to stick with him are waning.

* Some have speculated that charismatic incoming Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer might be a contender for president or vice president, but Whitmer rules this out in an interview with Susan Demas.

There will be a lot along these lines to watch among newly rising Democrats.

* And the headline of the day is a real doozy:

Trump falsely claims Mexico is paying for wall, demands taxpayer money for wall ahead of meeting with Democrats

The wall is already mostly built and Mexico is paying for it, and also, Democrats who are refusing Trump money to build his wall are letting the border get overrun by invading hordes. Got it?