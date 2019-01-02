

There’s never anything new. “If you still think of [President] Trump as the tweeter-in-chief, master of the pithy insult and well-placed exclamation point, just visit his feed. The crisp, unpredictable tweets from the start of his presidency have largely become rambling and verbose. His account is weirdly turgid, loaded with ponderous attacks on his perceived enemies and obscure multi-part arguments about his legal situation.”

A new sheriff is in town. “The credit-reporting industry has largely escaped new oversight from Washington following the 2017 hack of Equifax Inc. that exposed the personal information of millions of Americans. That could change in 2019 when Democrats take over the House of Representatives. House Democrats have put legislation responding to the Equifax hack at the top of their agenda next year.”

Calling Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) the new Hillary Clinton is like calling every African American candidate the new Barack Obama. “Warren’s team doesn’t like the Clinton comparisons. They see any of that talk as reeking of sexism, people seeing one woman as the same as another woman because of their gender and aspirations. . . . The comparisons have turned other Clintonites into loud Warren defenders—witness, for example, the recent backlash at The New York Times on Twitter when it ran a story about Warren staffers’ alleged backbiting around her decision to take a DNA test to prove her American Indian heritage. As with the endless Clinton-email-server stories, they raged. They insisted that the Times was blindly taking down a strong woman over an issue that Republicans have tried to drum up."

A new kind of presidential primary. “There will be nothing binary about the battle that is about to unfold, at least not for many months. The field will be bigger than it has been in many cycles, bigger likely even than 1992 or 1988. There are two dozen or more names on handicapping charts and while many of them will not enter the race, the field could number in double digits by the time everyone makes their decisions.”

The new threat to the economy is Trump. “It wasn’t just the tweets about China that began to bother investors. Mr. Trump also roiled the markets with criticism of the Fed, which he blamed for the stock market turmoil. This is a change for the market. When the investment bank RBC Capital Markets surveyed big investors in December about what kept them up at night, Mr. Trump topped the list (interest rates and the trade war ranked second and third)."

The new pick for attorney general has other ideas about the wall. “President Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, William Barr, once questioned the value of a wall along the Mexican border similar to the one the president has advocated, describing the idea as ‘overkill.’ ”

A new approach? “President Donald Trump invited the top congressional leaders from both parties to a White House briefing on border security and suggested he wants to ‘make a deal’ to end the government shutdown.”