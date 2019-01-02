Editorial cartoonist

As people begin to congratulate themselves that President Trump hasn’t totaled U.S. democracy altogether, and that our institutions, though battered and bent, seem to have held so far, they might want to look around.

It was another sign of the (end) times that the new right-wing leader of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, had said he would follow his good pal Trump out of the Paris climate accords into a cowardly new world of environmental despoliation, enabling powerful corporations who consider paying the costs of their pollution to be the very definition of curtailed freedom.

It is not enough to say that the United States has survived so far and that Trump may be thrown from office in a couple of years. The damage he does daily is significant, and the world context he is helping to create is going to threaten us long after the blessed day of Trump’s electoral demise here, should we even achieve that. And please don’t pretend for even one second that you don’t remember just what kind of wreckage a far-right government can inflict. How does a globe full of them strike you? Because strike you they might.

While the United States was busy fighting the Cold War against a Communist threat from the left, we left our right flank as open as a coal chimney. And the accelerating winds of right-wing extremism won’t stop (and haven’t stopped) at our border any more than the ravages of climate change will.

The menace that Trump represents and fosters is far larger than Trump himself.