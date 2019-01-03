Opinion writer

* It’s on, folks:

The House of Representatives elected Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as speaker for a second time on Thursday, the first day of a new, divided Congress that is more likely to confront President Trump. The 78-year-old California Democrat secured the votes of 220 members of a total of 430 present. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), the top Republican in the chamber, received 192 votes. Pelosi tamped down a challenge from a group of Democratic rebels clamoring for a generational change in leadership. She took over as the partial government shutdown was in its 13th day, with no end in sight to the dispute over Trump’s demand for billions of dollars for a U.S.-Mexico border wall. By the end of the day, Pelosi intends to push through legislation to reopen the government. But it has already been declared dead on arrival in the Republican-led Senate because it won’t meet Trump’s $5.6 billion demand.

First up: Legislation to reopen the government, without money for Trump’s wall. And then, tomorrow, a package of major pro-democracy, anti-corruption reforms. Also, a lot of angry Trump tweets.

* Trump’s response to today’s events:

Trump addressed reporters on Thursday afternoon, making his first appearance in the White House briefing room but taking no questions. Flanked by several members of the National Border Patrol Council, Trump … maintained that he has “never had so much support as I have in the last week over my stance on border security ... and for, frankly, the wall, or the barrier.”

The problem here is that he probably believes this.

* This quote from Pelosi today on the impeachment question is worth clipping and saving:

“We have to wait and see what happens with the Mueller report,” Pelosi said, referring to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. "We shouldn’t be impeaching for a political reason, and we shouldn’t avoid impeachment for a political reason.”

This is generally right, but one suspects that it won’t hold -- that Democrats will be reluctant to impeach for political reasons even if it turns out to be justifiable.

* Ella Nilsen notes that Pelosi’s speech accepting the gavel today was loaded with paeans to women’s accomplishments, and adds this context:

Pelosi and Democrats sailed to victory in 2018, which was dubbed “the year of the woman,” for the women candidates who ran and the surge of women voters who cast ballots for them. A historic number of women were sworn into the House on Thursday, many of them Democrats. That distinction was apparent: While the Republican side of the House was dominated by white men in dark suits, the Democrats’ side featured more children and families and women of different races clad in colorful clothes.

A good day. Hopefully better days lie ahead.

* Dave Weigel reports that House Democrats will hold hearings on Medicare for All with Pelosi’s support, another sign of the rising clout of the left and the salutary impact it’s having on the debate.

* David Drucker reports that even Republicans who are seriously concerned about Trump’s excesses are upset with Mitt Romney for criticizing the president, revealing that they care more about maintaining party unity than reining in those excesses.

* Nick Miroff has some good, vivid reporting on how the government shutdown is deeply straining our immigration system. For some reason, this appears to be of less concern to Trump than the failure to get his wall, and with it, something to boast about at rallies.

* Jamil Smith makes the case that Trump’s wall is actually a monument to structural racism, and as such, it’s a good thing that large majorities oppose it.

* Ron Brownstein explains how the demographics of the new House Democratic caucus -- more diverse, with more suburban and educated districts -- will actually make unity and governing easier than the last time Dems controlled the House. This is the new Democratic majority.

* Jonathan Bernstein offers a useful taxonomy of the big questions the new House Democratic majority faces, one that will help illuminate whether they’re making good use of it.

* And with Trump continuing to falsely claim Mexico is already paying for the wall that he keeps demanding Democrats pay for, Steve Benen goes back and rereads the Trump campaign’s 2016 paper explaining how he’d get Mexico to foot the bill.

Remarkably, it’s still there on the campaign website.