Editorial cartoonist

The world sat up and took notice as a Republican politician, after carefully calibrating the pros and cons of saying anything, decided to step up and say it outright, that an unhinged autocrat has not lived up to our very highest expectations. Yes, others might stay quiet, but one Republican decided that no one was above the mildest of admonishments.

To be sure, the Republican gave credit where credit was due, such as tax policies shoveling money to rich people; you had to credit the loopy dictator there. And while we all extol our commitment to work with other nations, the maniac in chief has done the right thing in cutting onerous regulations (such as the ones we committed to in Paris to save the planet?). Heck, any Republican would have to applaud that. The presidency is about honesty and principled leadership, but not at the expense of acknowledging climate science and protecting future generations.

The statesmanlike Republican did not go so far as to criticize the presiding lunatic for these policies, as, after all, the Republican is still a Republican. But we wondered aloud, for all to hear, can’t the party destroy the future with a civil tone? Can’t we widen the chasm of wealth and social justice and people’s hopes with — well maybe not an outstretched hand, but at least an outstretched teacup pinkie?

But for all the brave Republican’s judicious counsel, he received nothing but grief from other Republicans. Because the answer to his earnest hopes is no, you can’t.