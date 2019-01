(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

Editorial cartoonist

President Trump held his first Cabinet meeting of the year, complete with his regular moanings of negative press coverage, sycophantic secretaries and remarks that a meeting with his generals was “like from a movie.”

