Opinion writer

* That clattering sound you hear is the sound of President Trump’s marbles scattering across the White House’s marble floor:

President Trump on Friday threatened a years-long shutdown of the federal government to get the money he wants for his U.S.-Mexico border wall, even as he asserted that he could declare a national emergency to build the wall if he chose to. “We can do it. I haven’t done it. I may do it. I may do it,” Trump said of the possibility of declaring a national emergency to build the wall... Trump seemed to hold out the possibility that the shutdown would never end. “We’ll see what happens. It may get solved, it may not get solved,” the president remarked.

He can’t do it. He won’t do it. He won’t do it. The shutdown will get solved.

* Rene Marsh and Gregory Wallace report that the shutdown is really leaving a mark now:

Hundreds of Transportation Security Administration officers, who are required to work without paychecks through the partial government shutdown, have called out from work this week from at least four major airports, according to two senior agency officials and three TSA employee union officials. The mass call outs could inevitably mean air travel is less secure, especially as the shutdown enters its second week with no clear end to the political stalemate in sight. “This will definitely affect the flying public who we (are) sworn to protect,” Hydrick Thomas, president of the national TSA employee union, told CNN.

But the real threat to our security is the fact that the southern border does not have a monument to Trump’s megalomania standing on it.

* Annie Karni looks back at how previous presidents actually expressed compassion for federal workers during government shutdowns, and demonstrates that Trump, in contrast, is expressing no such compassion at all.

* Jennifer A. Dlouhy, Ari Natter, and Alan Levin offer an informative look at how Trump’s government shutdown is already harming businesses across the country, and why this is likely to get worse.

* Stan Collender argues that the only thing that will get Trump to buckle in the shutdown is if GOP Senators feel enough political pain, since Trump is incapable of empathizing with the real people hurt by it.

* Ellen Nakashima reports that the Justice Department has now admitted that it put out bad data linking immigrants to terrorism -- but still won’t retract it. Why, it’s almost as if the Trump administration wants to mislead Americans about immigration, or something.

* Elizabeth Goitein offers an unsettling report on what Trump could actually do if he declared a state of emergency.

* Paul Krugman comes out hard against the House Democrats’ new “paygo” rule, arguing persuasively that it could cramp progressive priorities when it really matters (including right now).

* Dem Rep. Rashida Tlaib is under fire for using a curse while advocating for Trump’s impeachment, but as John Stoehr points out, what this really illustrates is the deep craving among Democrats for Trump to finally face the reckoning he truly deserves.

* Molly Roberts deftly debunks the idea that Rep. Tlaib’s curse constitutes “sinking to Trump’s level,” and explains why she didn’t sink even remotely as low as Trump sinks on a regular basis.

* And Sam Stein reports that thanks to Trump’s shutdown, public park bathrooms across the country are overflowing with poop. As in human excrement. The perfect metaphor for Trump’s America.